Blond Bombshell Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Sheer Red Dress

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk shared a sizzling double Instagram update with her 5.8 million followers that showed off her red hot outfit worn to the Revolve Awards.

In the first snap of the Instagram update, Elsa shared her beauty look. She opted to pair her dress with a bold red statement lip. Her lips appeared expertly shaded with a slightly darker red in certain portions to add dimension to her pout. She parted her lips slightly in the first snap, and a swipe of bronzer and highlighter accentuated her sculpted cheekbones. She kept her eye makeup simple, allowing the statement lip to truly shine, opting for pale neutral shadows and a bold cat eye to finish it off. Her brows were full and framed her eyes perfectly. Her blond locks were slicked back away from her face, with only a few strands left out.

In the first photo, she only gave her fans a tantalizing peek at her dress, which had a high neckline and sheer fabric covered with embellishments. In the second snap, she showed off the whole look. The dress featured a bodice that clung to every inch of Elsa’s toned physique. The look was crafted from a sheer red fabric that was covered all over with sparkling embellishments that caught the light. The dress hugged her body until it hit her hips, where it transformed into a more voluminous skirt with shaggy feathers.

Elsa took a selfie in what appeared to be a bathroom, curling one arm over her body to hide certain bits while the other hand held her cell phone and snapped a picture. She explained in the caption that the first snap was her look documented before she headed to the Revolve Awards, while the second snap was taken afterwards.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling red hot look, and the post received over 44,200 likes within just 35 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Red looks good on you like everything,” one fan said.

“Oh hello red queen,” another fan said.

Another fan commented, “love that look Elsa, you look absolutely stunning!”

While her legs were cropped out of this particular post, Elsa often opts for mini dresses that show off her mile-long legs. Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a scandalously short black mini dress that left little to the imagination, and also featured feminine feather details.