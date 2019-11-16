Jasmine Sanders Crouches By The Ground In A Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Earlier today, Sports Illustrated’s Jasmine Sanders shared a sultry bikini snap with her Instagram followers. She was seen crouching near the ground as she balanced on her feet. Jasmine’s bikini included a tiny top, which featured small strips of fabric. The matching black bottoms were equally small, but they were mostly obscured thanks to the model’s pose.

Jasmine wore her hair slicked back into an extra-long, braided ponytail. In the first photo, the stunner brushed her ponytail in front of her right shoulder, and it reached past her belly button. She looked down, appearing to be in the middle of adjusting herself as her hands were in the air. The stunner’s toned midriff was on full display for the shot, and she opted to accessorize the look with hoop earrings and a silver watch on her left wrist.

The second photo offered a more flirty vibe, as she was seen sitting upright. Jasmine threw her head back with a big smile on her face, closing her eyes in the snap. She placed her hands in the front of her midriff, bending her right arm. Meanwhile, her bare derriere could be seen as she propped herself up with her right knee. Her infinity tattoo could also be seen on the right side of her upper torso.

Jasmine was photographed in front of a white wooden wall, adding to the aesthetic of the image. The post was geotagged in Los Angeles, California, and she appeared to be posing outdoors.

Fans left plenty of adoring compliments in the comments section of the post.

“You look so much like Rita Ora,” noted one follower.

“I like what I see and what I see is beautifulness,” gushed another admirer.

“Ugh this natural body is just amazing,” a third fan wrote.

“I love how confident you are in your own body and it’s so nice to see a natural set of breast that arnt fake. You make natural beauty look the way it’s supposed to. Thanks for keeping it real and promoting a healthy body image,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

In addition to her latest post, the bombshell shared another bikini pic earlier this month. In the previous snapshot, Jasmine likened her thong swimsuit to floss, posing in a tiny, white ensemble.

The outfit looked like a bikini from the front, but the back appeared to reveal that it was a one-piece swimsuit, which featured thin straps that crisscrossed in the back. The model held a piece of white floss to pose for the photo, wearing her hair in tight curls. Jasmine stood on a deck, with a pool in the background.