CBS Winter Schedule Announcement Confirms No Surprise ‘Big Brother’ Season, Teases New Shows

It’s sad news for Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother fans. CBS has recently announced its winter 2020 schedule and it does not include a third season of CBB or a regular BB season. Many fans of the hit reality series were expecting some sort of BB season was coming after longtime show host Julie Chen had some bizarre Twitter activity which all revolved around the show earlier this month. The new press release from CBS confirms six shows are returning to the network, while also revealing two new series for their primetime lineup. The network revealed a February premiere date for Survivor, which will kick off its record-breaking 40th season.

Season 40 of Survivor will see Jeff Probst back as host, and the show will premiere in the 8 p.m. time slot on February 12, 2020, for a special two-hour episode. The following episodes will all be one-hour long. According to Men’s Health, the title of Season 40 will be Winners at War, meaning an all-star season is in the works. A cast for the new series has not been confirmed by CBS at this time.

Two new CBS shows keeping CBB off the schedule are FBI: Most Wanted and Tommy. FBI: Most Wanted will immediately follow FBI in the 10 p.m. time slot on Tuesdays. The Dick Wolf series will follow in the footsteps of his popular Law & Order and Chicago franchises, where several shows integrate with one another.

FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck) and Kellan Lutz (Twilight). The agents work for the Fugitive Task Force and track down criminals on the FBI’s most-wanted list. Tommy falls in the same category as police and procedural drama and stars Emmy winner Edie Falco. Falco’s character is a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the Cheif of Police for the LAPD. Tommy will air every Thursday at 10 p.m.

Returning to CBS this winter is Criminal Minds (Season 15), MacGyver (Season 4), and Undercover Boss (Season 9). CBS also reported that NCIS: New Orleans is moving to Sunday alongside NCIS: Los Angeles.

The scheduled announcement from CBS does not mean CBB is canceled for good, but the show might just be taking a season off. Big Brother has been confirmed for Season 22 next summer with Chen returning to host. Whether it will be an all-star season as suspected remains to be seen, and fans are sticking close to Chen’s Twitter to see if anything is teased for the new season.

The full winter 2020 schedule for CBS can be found below.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8/7c – NCIS

9/8c – FBI

10/9c – FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8/7c – Undercover Boss

9/8c – Criminal Minds

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8/7c – Undercover Boss

9/8c – Criminal Minds

10/9c – S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8/7c – Young Sheldon

8:30/7:30c – The Unicorn

9/8c – Mom

9:30/8:30c – Carol’s Second Act

10/9c – Tommy

Friday, Feb. 7

8/7c – MacGyver

9/8c – Hawaii Five-0

10/9c – Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8/7c – Survivor

10/9c – Criminal Minds

Sunday, Feb. 16

8/7c – God Friended Me

9/8c – NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c – NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8/7c – Survivor

9/8c – Criminal Minds