Christian Radio Stations Are Hesitant To Play Kanye West’s New Music

Kanye West's new album 'Jesus Is King' likely won't be playing on Christian radio stations anytime soon.

Rapper Kanye West’s career has taken a drastically different turn in the past year as he has moved away from the music he is most known for and shifted his focus to gospel rap. Even though his new album, Jesus Is King, is focused on West’s Christianity, it likely won’t be playing on most mainstream Christian radio stations anytime soon, according to the Dallas Observer.

Most Christian radio stations are reportedly hesitant to play West’s new music, which focuses on everything from the faith to issues regarding family, fame, and politics. However, the reason that many Christian radio stations haven’t been jumping on the bandwagon with this album is different than many may think. It doesn’t have to do as much with who West is or his controversial past. Rather, it’s more because the songs simply don’t fit the format that most Christian radio stations work with. The style of the music is new and different from much of what has been done before.

Mike Prendergast is a program director for KLTY, a contemporary Christian radio station. He explained why he doesn’t expect Jesus Is King to ever play on KLTY.

“As of right now, I don’t hear anything that would be a fit for our station, but not because of who Kanye is or because of his past; it’s strictly a music format issue. Like mainstream music stations, Christian music stations have certain genres they play. KLTY is a contemporary Christian music station; this also includes some modern worship music. I am a fan of Kanye’s music and the message with it, but his style of music does not fit our station format.”

Prendergast went on to say that he does think that some Christians will definitely take West’s past into consideration when deciding whether or not to support his new music. While some may be more open to it, others may think this is just a phase West is going through.

While Christian radio stations might not be in support of Jesus Is King, popular pastor and author Joel Osteen seems to be. As The Inquisitr previously reported, West will be meeting with Osteen for a chat on Sunday. He’ll also be performing his Sunday Service alongside his choir at Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

Osteen, who is based in Houston, is known for being an inspirational writer, many of his books having made The New York Times bestsellers list.