Cheryl Cole Looks Stunning In Fuzzy Bear Ears For Charity Post

Pop star Cheryl Cole delighted her 3.6 million Instagram followers with an adorable post promoting the BBC Children in Need campaign.

In the snap, Cheryl stood on a set with a white background visible behind her and various television gear to the left of the fabric screen. She rocked a pair of high-waisted mustard yellow bottoms and a turtleneck with a delicate print. She finished off her ensemble with a jacket that had puffy statement sleeves and accentuated her tiny waist.

The most important part of her outfit, however, was the accessory she had on her head. Cheryl donned a pair of bright yellow fuzzy bear ears, on a yellow headband that she placed atop her silky strands. She also held a small yellow stuffed bear in her hands, which had the same yellow fur and polka dot features as the ears she donned. Cheryl’s makeup was natural in the snap, with soft pink lips and neutral shades that highlighted her beauty.

She explained the reason behind the bright bear ears in the caption, telling her followers that she was supporting BBC Children in Need. She encouraged her fans to get involved with the campaign, and shared a heartfelt message about how impactful the charity is year after year.

Cheryl’s followers absolutely loved the philanthropic post, and the post received over 62,300 likes within just one day, including a like from fellow British pop star Perrie Edwards from girl group Little Mix.

Many of Cheryl’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on how gorgeous the pop star looked in her charitable snap.

“You’re a bit cute aren’t you,” one follower said, enchanted by the bear ears.

Another fan was familiar with the campaign Cheryl discussed in the caption, and left a comment about watching the program again.

Loading...

“Can’t wait to watch it!! Always so inspiring seeing how everyone comes together!”

Another follower, also familiar with BBC Children in Need, said “looking gorgeous! The changes they make are life changing, can’t wait to see you tonight and see the total we reached.”

“Love you and love all the work you do for charity,” another fan added.

While Cheryl absolutely glowed in the charitable post, she showed less skin than many of her typical outfits. In an Instagram update from last month, the bombshell rocked a stunning jumpsuit with sheer panels on the bodice that had her followers drooling. The form-fitting look hugged her curves and showed off her insane body to perfection.