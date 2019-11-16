Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Shows Her Killer Curves In Skintight Peach Mini Dress

Pamela Alexandra is coming at fans live from her dining room, and they’re loving the revealing looks as she rocks a skimpy mini dress.

The curvy model took to Instagram this week to share a pair of pictures of herself in a form-fitting peach dress, with an open back and high heels to finish off the look. Pamela stood to the side in the first photo, showing off her ample backside, and faced the camera for the second snap to show off the very low-cut front.

The Instagram snaps were a huge hit with fans, drawing more than 70,000 likes and plenty of compliments from her followers.

“WOWZERZ!!! Every pic is absolutely stunning!!! GEEZ!!!” one person wrote, adding a fire emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“Wow! Dang you are amazing!” another person wrote, adding a series of emoji.

The picture was showing off a dress from Pretty Little Thing, a brand that often taps Pamela as a model. As Pamela’s feed shows, she gets plenty of work modeling for a number of fashion and swimwear companies, using her curvy physique to show off a number of plus-size lines. Pretty Little Thing is one of her most frequent gigs, as she used her killer curves to draw her Instagram followers to the fashion line.

In fact, Pamela has put a lot of work into maintaining her curves to help grow her career. She shared a post earlier this year telling fans she had instilled a new dedication to hitting the gym to stay fit, and in another post showed off how much the curves had grown in the last year thanks to her work.

The dining room picture Pamela shared this week was a familiar setting to her 2.8 million followers. The model frequently shares shots from insider her own home, including a throwback shot shared earlier this month from what Pamela told fans was one of her favorite dresses.

The mostly stern look from Pamela in her first photo is also familiar to her followers, and has even become something of an inside joke between Pamela and her fans. As The Inquisitr noted, Pamela recently posted a comment saying she looked “way too serious” in her photos and needed to start posting more light-hearted videos. Since then Pamela has taken efforts to share some funnier posts and to look a bit looser in her photos, which could be seen in the second dining room shot where she had a slight smile.