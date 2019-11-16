Miranda Lambert Is Smoking Hot In Sexy Pink Gown With Thigh-High Slit, Posing With Her ‘Hot Date’

Miranda Lambert stunned fans with a photo of her hot outfit from this week’s CMAs. Yesterday, the blond bombshell took to her popular Instagram page to share two new photos from a star-studded evening and one of country music’s biggest nights. In the sizzling new post, Lambert tagged herself in Nashville, Tennessee where the awards were held.

In the first image in the series, the country singer was all smiles as she struck a pose on the red carpet with her hunky hubby, Brendan McLoughlin. The pair could be seen posing with a white and gold CMA step and repeat just at their backs. Miranda looked drop-dead gorgeous in a tight pink dress that had a fun gold pattern running throughout the gown. The blond beauty showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera as well as plenty of thigh in the dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

Miranda wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the image, she put one arm around her man who looked just as good as his wife, rocking a tailored black tuxedo that fit him like a glove. In the second photo in the series, Miranda held her guitar over her shoulder as she performed one of her hit songs on stage.

In the caption of the image, the 36-year-old told fans that she had an incredible evening and since the post went live, it’s earned her plenty of attention, racking up over 149,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments. Some of Miranda’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in to rave over her performance. A few more fans couldn’t help but gush over McLoughlin.

“Perfect couple and perfect performance!,” one fan raved with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Favorite look of the CMAs goes to both y’all! Great performance and loved seeing how happy Brendan was at his first CMA awards!!!,” a second social media user wrote, adding a heart-eye and star emoji.

“Your confidence is so amazing!! You’ve got yourself quiet a handsome man there!!,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared the Miranda dropped jaws in a sparkly pink dress on stage at the award show, where she performed her song “It’ll All Come Out In The Wash.” Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 372,000 views and 1,600-plus comments.