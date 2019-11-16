‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Muscular Legs In Lingerie-Like Bathing Suit

Lauren Drain showed off her athletic figure in a bid to get fans to sign up for her fitness program.

Lauren Drain, who has earned the unofficial title of the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” recently took to Instagram to show off the fit figure that helped make her famous. However, her striking throwback swimsuit snapshot included a reminder that looking like she does takes a lot of hard work.

On Saturday, Lauren Drain took to Instagram to share the bathing suit snapshot with her 3.9 million Instagram followers. In the image, the fitness model was pictured flaunting her sculpted physique in a nude swimsuit that slightly resembled lingerie. It featured a deep V-neck that dipped down to the bottom of her bust, putting her prodigious cleavage on full display.

The material of the bathing suit was a few shades lighter than Lauren’s golden skin. It featured black lace embellishments that trailed down from the garment’s black spaghetti straps, gradually growing larger before blooming into exquisite floral shapes. The neckline and the area right below Lauren’s bust were also trimmed in black. Around her neck, Lauren wore a slender choker that matched the trim.

The 33-year-old blond bombshell was rocking a pair of high heel sandals. The slinky lace-up shoes accentuated her muscular legs. Lauren wore her hair pulled back from her flawless face, save for one lock in the front, which she left free to swoop down near her right eye. For her beauty look, she sported light pink lipstick and dark eye makeup.

Even though she was all glammed up, Lauren Drain chose a low-key location for her photo shoot; the model struck a pose in front of her kitchen. Lauren is currently pregnant, so her flat stomach in the picture is evidence that it is a throwback snapshot.

Lauren Drain is a registered cardiac nurse who decided to enter a bikini competition years ago as inspiration to get in better shape. This led her to becoming a fitness model, and now she helps people get healthy outside of a hospital setting. Photos of her athletic body serve as workout inspiration for many of her Instagram followers, and she also offers an exercise plan to help them achieve their fitness goals. In the caption of her latest post, she promoted the six-week training program. She also mentioned it in her Instagram stories, saying that the program will help her fans get in shape for the new year and make it possible for them to enjoy “cheat days” during the holiday season.

Lauren’s followers responded to her latest post with words of praise, and a few of them let her know how much of an inspiration she is.

“Girl! You look freakin AMAZING!” commented one fan.

“Body goals,” another remarked.

“One day Lauren I will look just like you,” a third admirer wrote.

“So hot with them long sexy legs and congratulations again on your future child,” read another response.

