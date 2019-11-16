Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Twin In Matching Hoodies For Adorable Instagram Photo

Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski offered fans a new glimpse into her happily married life in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur took to the popular social media platform on Saturday to share an adorable photo of herself and her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard — and reeled in some massive engagement from her devoted admirers.

Shared with fans shortly after noon, the new pic saw Emily snuggle up to her spouse as the two lovebirds posed in a modern-looking yet sparsely decorated interior. The couple appeared to be very much in love, as was evident from their body language. Emily cozied up to her husband’s chest and had a kittenish smile on her face. Meanwhile, Sebastian held one arm around his wife’s waist in a loving, protective gesture. Locked in a sweet embrace, the two faced the camera with a brazen, intense look in their eyes. To make the cute photo even more adorable, they wore matching hoodies by Online Ceramics, sporting the same trendy navy-blue design that had the brand’s “Apple Logo” stamped across the chest in bright-orange font.

Emily playfully captioned the photo with an emoji of two people wearing bunny ears. While the 28-year-old hottie didn’t give any details as to when and where the snap was taken — the post didn’t have a geotag or a hashtag of any kind, and the caption was limited to just the one emoji — the couple appeared to be heading out somewhere. Emily seemed ready to go, as she wore an elegant black blazer from her latest Inamorata collection over the stylish hoodie. She also carried a chic black purse, which suggested that the two were about to leave the house.

Her sporty-chic look was complete with skimpy black bottoms — it was unclear from the photo whether she donned tiny shorts or a teeny miniskirt. Meanwhile, Sebastian kept it casual with a pair of white sweatpants and wore his hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Emily looked fantastic in the new snap. The Sports Illustrated bombshell sported a radiant, fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. She highlighted her naturally gorgeous features with dark eyeliner and plumped up her pillowy lips with a dab of skin-toned lipstick. Her brown tresses framed her face, falling down her back and over her shoulder in a relaxed style. Her nails featured a French manicure, adding a touch of sophistication to her casual-chic look.

While the photo wasn’t curve-flaunting, fans could still get a good idea of Emily’s incredible figure in the loose-fitting outfit. The London-born beauty also showed a great deal of skin in the minuscule bottoms, flashing her chiseled thighs for the camera.

The photo stirred a lot of reaction among Emily’s legion of fans, garnering more than 167,000 likes in less than half an hour of having been posted. The photo went on to amass over 356,000 likes in the course of two hours. The same time frame brought more than 700 people to the comments section, with many followers leaving sweet messages of appreciation for the happy couple.

Loading...

“Hottest couple omg,” remarked one person, while another wrote, “Couple goals.”

“When are u guys having babies?????!!!!!” asked a third fan, adding a trio of two-hearts emoji.

“This photo is incredibly beautiful but where is Colombo? He gives the touch of tenderness,” penned a fourth Instagram user. The message referred to the couple’s recently adopted German shepherd and ended with a sparkling-heart emoji.