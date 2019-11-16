Christina Milian Pushes Back Tank Top To Show Off Baby Bump With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian shared a series of three new Instagram photos where she posed on a bed. She showed off her growing baby bump, and was photographed with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora. The singer was seen smiling widely in the first photo of the set, as Matt placed his hands on her belly. However, his face was cropped from the frame. Christina placed her hand on top, and glanced at the camera. The duo were drenched in bright sunlight, with a white tiled wall in the background that gave way to a dark wall.

The second and third photos showed the stunner posing by herself. She sat up and braced herself with her left arm, while her baby bump was on full display. She untied her shirt and pushed it above her bump, as she completed her look with a pair of light pink bottoms. Christina’s tattoo could be seen on her left side, and she wore her hair down in a casual right part.

The final photo was similar to the second, except the bombshell placed her right hand in her hair.

Fans seemed to love the photos, as they left tons of nice compliments in the comments section. This included Snooki.

“So flawless pregnant! Absolutely stunning! Why was i a sweaty beached whale?” she wrote.

“Doubtful. I think we all feel that way while we’re growing.. lol,” responded Christina.

“You’re so beautiful pregnant!!! I love your inner beauty most!” gushed a follower.

“Omg finally a bump photo!!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Wonderful couple love Matt too it is great you are gonna be a whole family now,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Christina has been fairly open with her fans about her relationship with Matt, and the lovey-dovey captions reaffirmed her affection him. After all, her captions were lyrics to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” They’ve been dating since August 2017, and it looks like they’re spending time in Matt’s home country right now, as the update was geotagged in Montpellier, France.

In addition, the singer shared another bare baby bump photo earlier this month. This time, Christina was seen posing alongside a friend, as she rocked a black bikini. Her hair was slicked back with a middle part, and the entrepreneur accessorized with round-rimmed sunglasses. She opted for no necklace, but rocked small, silver hoop earrings.

The duo appeared to be enjoying the beach, with the geotag revealing they were in Tel Aviv, Israel. Plus, it was a sunny day with not a cloud visible in the photos.