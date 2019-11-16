‘Tall Girl’ Star Ava Michelle Is Waiting For Romeo With Candy Red Lips

Tall Girl star Ava Michelle commanded the attention of her 1.5 million followers as she dressed up like a princess waiting for her Romeo in her latest Instagram snap.

Ava looked absolutely stunning as she rocked a beige semi-sheer top with dalmatian style spots and mid-length sleeves. The semi-translucent top appeared to have a snug grey tank top with a u-neckline underneath.

Ava rocked a light layer of black eyeliner. She also sported luscious candy red lips for the camera. Her long brunette and blonde highlighted tresses flowed down her tiny frame in large, controlled waves.

In the accessories department, what really made the Netflix Originals star look like a princess was the small beige-colored crown resting on top of her head that paired perfectly with the color of her top.

Technically, the Instagram post continued two photos of Ava rocking the gorgeous ensemble. The first featured Ava tilting her head to the side as she used her hand to push some of her long locks behind her ear. There was also a mysterious male hand that appeared to be fiddling with her hair in the frame of the snapshot.

The second photo featured Ava standing up straight, with her eyes narrowed and a serious expression on her face. Again, the mysterious male hand was visible holding on to her hair as the picture was snapped.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ava revealed the identity of the mysterious male hand. She tagged Clayton Hawkins. According to his own Instagram page, Hawkins is a hair stylist working with clients in L.A. and N.Y.

In just 24 hours, her breathtaking photo accumulated just shy of 300,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.

One follower, who is presumably the photographer of the snaps based on the witty banter between them and Ava in the comments, noted that the snaps were their favorite photos of the young actress. Ava jokingly responded to the comment by noting that she had a “pretty great photographer.”

Several of Ava’s followers noted that she looked like a queen in the beautiful snaps.

“Ok but why do you look so good,” one follower questioned in the comments.

Loading...

A second chimed in: “you look so pretty omg.”

“Why u soo pretty..i like to see your eyes and the way you smile..keep smiling always,” a third follow gushed.

At a loss for words, many of her followers kept things simple with nothing more than heart and flame emoticons in the comments. Her comments also contained the usual smattering of those declaring their love for her.