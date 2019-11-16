‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Cuddles Up With Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will seek comfort from a little boy whose father she may have killed. Poor Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) doesn’t even know that Hope threw Thomas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) over a railing. Yet, Hope will cuddle with the little boy and seek some solace as she tries to face the future.

After a hectic week, Hope will tuck Douglas into bed. However, the little boy desperately needs motherly affection. After all, his mother died a few months ago and he has missed the maternal touch. Hope will offer Douglas just what he needs and lie down with him at the Logan estate.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pic shows that Hope will lie on the covers and hug Douglas. The two will enjoy a tender moment as they cuddle. Douglas will enjoy the attention that he’s getting, and Hope will try to soothe her conscience. She is still trying to tell herself that she was just defending herself when Thomas cornered her. In the end, she was trying to do what was right for Douglas. Hope firmly believes that she was meant to be the little boy’s mother.

Hope justifies her manipulation of Thomas because she feels that she did it for Douglas’ sake. She played on the designer’s emotions so that he would sign the adoption papers, and it worked. Douglas is legally her son since Thomas is now sharing his custodial rights with her.

The soap opera spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Hope will struggle to tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth concerning his son. As far as she knows, Thomas fell into a vat of hydrofluoric acid and died a horrific death. The only person that Hope told was Brooke, and her mother is not about to rat her out. In fact, Brooke will rush Ridge from her home before Hope makes a full confession.

Loading...

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Hope feels guilty every time that she even looks at Douglas. The little boy doesn’t even know that his father may have died, and yet she is enjoying time with him. Hope may be responsible for Douglas’ father’s death, and she feels as if she doesn’t have the right to be his mother anymore.

But during the week of November 18, her secrets will be revealed. Thomas did not die when he fell from the catwalk. The designer is very much alive and well, and will come back to taunt those who hid the truth.