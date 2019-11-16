Erica Mena Flaunts Baby Bump In See-Through Black Lingerie For New Photo With Husband, Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena has treated her fans to another photo of her baby bump and this one is more glamorous than the last. In the snapshot, she shared on Instagram on Saturday, the Love And Hip Hop star is pictured wearing a sheer black bra and a satin robe that puts her round belly on full display.

Wearing a full face of dark, vampy makeup, the 32-year-old reality TV-star and mother-of-one is sitting next to her husband, fellow LHH star, Safaree Samuels, as they pose under a curtain on a white bed. While she’s in her seductive sleepwear, Safaree is shirtless in the photo, revealing his heavily tattoed arms, one of which is resting on Erica’s leg.

As of writing the photo has accumulated 43,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Most of the comments praised Erica for looking beautiful throughout her pregnancy.

Tiffany Pollard, a reality show veteran who’s also known as “New York,” popped up in the comment section to show her appreciation with a message that included several emoji.

But Erica’s not so famous fans shared their admiration for the stunning photo too.

“This woman is slaying her pregnancy!” one fan wrote.

“Pregnancy definitely suits you….. gorgeous,” another added.

But Safaree got some indirect and direct compliments as well.

“The best couple ever,” a third Instagram user commented.

“You guys been killing these pictures your whole pregnancy,” a fourth admirer wrote before adding a fire and heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Other fans expressed excitement about seeing more photos from the couple as their journey towards the baby’s arrival continues.

Loading...

In the caption, Erica revealed that the two are getting ready for their baby shower but did not reveal any additional details about their preparations. Erica also hasn’t posted any Instagram stories related to the shower as yet.

The caption also included a link to their joint Instagram page “She’s Crazy I’m Not” which happens to also be the name of their shared YouTube channel. But there’s currently no additional information about the shower on either of those sources.

This is the second time that Erica has shared a photo of her bare baby bump this week. One day ago, she posted a make-up free and unretouched snapshot of herself in a black sports bra and a pair of gray sweatpants. As The Inquisitr reported, the photo clearly showed stretch marks on her baby belly and her fans praised her for not being afraid to reveal them on social media. The photo currently has more than 41,000 likes and 232 people have commented on it.