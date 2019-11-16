‘Playboy’ Hottie Ana Cheri Pulls Her Sweatpants Off To Reveal Skimpy White Bikini Underneath

Ana Cheri sizzled in a white bikini and some sweatpants for her sexy new Instagram photo on Saturday morning.

In the snapshot, the Playboy model rocked a pair of light-gray pants, which she pulled down to expose the skimpy two-piece below. The revealing white bikini top offered little cover on her chest and flaunted her ample cleavage. Ana paired the sexy swimwear with some string bottoms that were partially hidden from the camera due to her pants.

Ana also put her toned arms and rock-hard abs on full display in the snap, as she accessorized the look with a large watch on her wrist, and a stunning diamond sparkler on her finger.

The social media fan favorite wore her long, brown hair in voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders and decided on a full glam look for her makeup style. Ana rocked darkened eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a stunning pink eye shadow. She also opted for a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Ana revealed that she believed Saturday mornings were the perfect time to lounge around and be lazy in some comfy clothes.

Of course, Ana’s over 12 million fans rushed to share their love for the shot, which attracted over 103,000 likes and more than 850 comments in the first hour alone.

“This is my kind of lounge wear,” one of Ana’s Instagram followers said in the comments section of the photo.

“Wow you are so so unreal as always so stunning. Happy Saturday,” another adoring fan gushed over the model, including a heart-eyed emoji to add emphasis.

“Such an amazing body, such beautiful curves. Gorgeous Mrs. Cheri. Love this outfit,” a third comment read.

“Hottest girl on earth,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Of course, Ana is no stranger to her fans ogling her flawless figure online. The model often posts very racy photos to her account, which include her wearing skimpy dresses, tight workout clothes, low cut tops, and tight jeans.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the model went all out in some black lace lingerie by FashionNova. She looked gorgeous in the shot as she posed on her bedroom floor and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

That photo has now gained more than 242,000 likes and over 2,400 comments for Ana Cheri, whose Instagram numbers only seem to be increasing as her follower count grows.