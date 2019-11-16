Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Granted Prince Andrew Permission For Jeffrey Epstein Interview

Prince Andrew, who is accused of sexually abusing Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, recently sat down for an interview with BBC that was filmed by journalist Emily Maitlis. According to Maitlis, Andrew received permission from Queen Elizabeth before he sat down to talk about his controversial relationship with Epstein, Newsweek reports.

Maitlis claims that BBC was in contact with Buckingham Palace for months before the interview. During Friday’s episode of BBC Newsnight, Maitlis said that the Queen signed off on the episode fairly late in the process — late Monday or early Tuesday. Maitlis noted that the interview, which airs on Saturday’s Newsnight, is “no holds barred” — an approach she claims was necessary to “go to areas that were uncomfortable.”

Despite the uncomfortable nature of the conversation, Maitlis said that Andrew was forthcoming.

“The Duke of [York] did not shy away from any of the questions I put to him. It was not the sound of pre-prepared Buckingham Palace statement. It was extraordinary raw, often uncomfortable, but it was very head-on.”

Earlier this month, Giuffre spoke to 60 Minutes Australia and suggested that Andrew should “go to jail,” although she added that the possibility was unlikely to happen.

Per BBC, Andrew used his interview to address his decision to remain friends with Epstein following the disgraced financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“That’s the bit that… as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the Royal Family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that.”

When pressed on his decision to stay at Epstein’s home, Andrew said it was a “convenient” location to stay.

“It’s hard to describe what it’s like to be sitting in Buckingham Palace opposite the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, quizzing him about his sexual history.” Emily @maitlis talks to @KirstyWark about her interview with Prince Andrew regarding his links to Jeffrey Epstein#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/BWAOGesN7C — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 15, 2019

Loading...

Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein and his alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell. According to Giuffre, the first occasion she spent time with Andrew was at a high-end London club, after which she says he sexually abused her. Later, Andrew allegedly abused Giuffre on two other occasions. Although Giuffre said Andrew was polite during their time together, she claims to have been shocked that British royalty was partaking in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

During the BBC interview, Andrew reportedly denies ever meeting Giuffre.

As The Inquisitr reported, ABC News reportedly had the Epstein story back in 2015 but declined to run it. In addition, the broadcaster was reportedly threatened by the U.K. royal family over the allegations against Andrew.