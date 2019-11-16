Kanye West Performs For Texas Prison Inmates

Kanye West performed his Sunday Service for Texas prisoners.

Kanye West, accompanied by around 100 choir and band members, performed his popular Sunday Service for inmates in Texas on Friday. Photos from the Harris County Jail show prisoners moved to tears by his soulful performance. This performance comes only days away from West’s anticipated meeting with popular pastor and author Joel Osteen, who resides in Texas, according to TMZ.

According to law enforcement, it was West who reached out to officials at the Texas prison to see about arranging a performance. He performed two separate shows, one for women and one for men, with around 200 prisoners and some staff members at each show. West and his team of musicians reportedly performed for a couple of hours for those gathered. The preparations were kept secret for this event, so it came as a surprise for many.

In the photos taken during the show, women prisoners in orange jumpsuits can be seen kneeling on the ground, some lifting their hands in the air in praise. Some of the male prisoners seem to also be really engaged with the performance, with some crying and covering their faces.

West’s meeting on Sunday with Osteen is expected to be held at Osteen’s Lakewood Church. He is expected to chat with the pastor and also perform his usual Sunday Service with his choir.

West has really dived into his Sunday Services in the past year and has shifted his focus to gospel music. He recently released his new album, Jesus Is King, which has been categorized as gospel rap. While it is largely focused on West’s faith and love of God, it also delves into some more controversial topics such as politics, at times even referencing President Trump by name.

West is going on tour to promote this new album, something his wife Kim Kardashian was initially wary of. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian is concerned about the stress of a tour and all the traveling being too much for her husband. West was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has had struggles with some of his tours in the past. Thus, Kardashian has hired a team of therapists to keep an eye on him, inside sources say.