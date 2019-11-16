‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Flashes Underwear: Should I Crawl Back Into Bed?

Maitland Ward left little to the imagination as she rocked nothing but a pair of underwear and a skimpy tank top for her latest Instagram photo, which she posted to her account on Saturday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Maitland posed for the camera as she took a photo of herself in the mirror. The actress sported a pair of teal lace panties and a tight olive green top. The ensemble flaunted the actress’ toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

The stunning redhead had her shoulder-length locks parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell around her neck while she gave a sexy smirk. In the pic’s caption, she asked her followers if she should get up or crawl back into bed to get more sleep. She also admitted that she had some faux snow left in her hair due to a shoot she had the night before.

Maitland also opted for a full face of makeup, which included defined brows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and a light pink tint to her lips in order to complete the glam look.

Of course, Maitland’s over 921,000 followers seemed to approve of the photo, clicking the like button over 16,000 times and penning more than 260 comments within the first 45 minutes after she uploaded the snap to social media.

“Beautiful and lovely figure, and lovely thighs,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers said in the comments section of the post.

“She discovered her essence, your truth, your freedom. She doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone,” another adoring fan stated.

“Hard to find someone prettier than you,” a third social media user gushed over the actress.

“Good morning Maitland, flawless beauty even waking up,” a fourth comment read.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland previously shared a picture of herself rocking a brown chunky sweater with a very low cut. The top flashed the actress’ massive cleavage.

Maitland has seemingly never been shy about showing off her curves on Instagram, and her followers have come to expect racy posts from her nearly every single day.

However, the cozy sweater photo has been popular among Maitland Ward’s fans as they’ve flocked to click the like button more than 58,000 times and leave nearly 900 comments within the first two days after she shared the photo to her feed.