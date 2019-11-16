Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Wears Black Thong Bikini As She Shows Off Amazing Flexibility In A Swimming Pool

Russian model Dasha Mart is showing off her figure and flexibility in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the blond bombshell is rocking a black thong bikini that shows off her lithe yet curvy frame.

Dasha gets into a pool during the video and proceeds to do a backbend over the metal rail that’s normally used to help people get into the water safely. In the next shot, she’s doing a split in the water while holding onto the rail for balance. After swimming a bit, she strikes some playfully seductive poses in the pool before the clip ends.

In the caption, Dasha revealed that the video was a bit of sponsored content for Bang Energy, a line of fitness energy drinks that’s become known for popping up in posts by Instagram models. She is promoting their Lemon Drop Sweet Tea flavor in the clip, and shots of its green-and-brown can have been spliced into the footage of Dasha’s pool activity. She also drinks from the can during the latter part of the video.

Dasha’s clip has been watched over 80,000 times since it was posted, and over 250 Instagram users have commented on it. A lot of the comments were written in Dasha’s native Russian, but her English-speaking fans chimed in as well.

One of those comments came from a fellow model.

“Ok that straddle in the water,” wrote Yaslen Clemente, a Miami-based model with 1 million followers on Instagram.

Dasha’s non-celebrity followers commented, too.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“A dream in black with bang,” a third Instagram user added.

“Amazing video,” a fourth commenter wrote. “You’re so agile.”

Other commenters called her acrobatic, sensual and incredible, among other effusive descriptions. A lot of the other comments featured collections of heart-eye, fire, and heart emoji as well.

Dasha has dazzled her fans with bikini content in the past. In a previous photo series, she’s a bit more covered up, however. She’s wearing high-cut patterned bikini bottoms that accentuate her long legs, along with a bikini top that features a plunging V-neckline and flirty cap sleeves. Dasha wears her hair down as she poses in the scenic location that’s in Golden Beach, California.

Unlike her most recent post, the caption is in Russian but, according to Google Translate, the last sentence was a call for her followers to choose their favorite photo in the series.

The post currently has 18,500 likes and close to 310 comments.