‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Showcases Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Shorts & Sheer Crop Top

Lauren Drain reminded everyone why she’s called the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” while wearing some tiny shorts and a sheer crop top in a a brand new Instagram update over the weekend.

In the sexy snapshot, Lauren rocked a pair of extremely short blue velour shorts with white trim, which she paired with a skintight white crop top that was a bit see-through and allowed fans to peek through at her chest below.

The ensemble did little to hide the model’s super-fit figure, showcasing her muscular arms, long, lean legs, flat tummy, and six-pack abs. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses on her face, a ring on her finger, and some light blue Nike sneakers.

Lauren’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back as she leaned against a white wall with black and blue paint on it. She also appeared to sport a natural makeup looking, wearing a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick.

The fitness guru urged her fans to sign up for her year-end workout program in the snap, which was obvious to be a throwback photo due to the fact that Lauren is currently very pregnant with her first child.

Lauren’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the stunning photograph, and clicked the like button over 7,800 times and leaving more than 50 comments in the first 14 hours after it was posted online.

“Beautiful picture. Very sleek and lovely,” one of Lauren’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Everything looks so perfect,” another admirer said.

“You’re ripped baby. Great legs!” a third social media user stated adding a fire emoji for impact.

“You are the best fit girl on social media. Good for you,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren hasn’t let herself go just because she’s pregnant. On Friday, the model shared a video of herself putting in some serious work at the gym as she lifted a large weight over her head and squatted down low with her pregnant belly between her legs.

Lauren had her golden locks thrown up into a ponytail for the video and opted for minimal makeup, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering glow, and nude gloss on her full lips.

Lauren Drain’s fans seemed to enjoy seeing her pregnancy workout, and have watched that video over 62,000 times while leaving more than 290 comments in less than 24 hours.