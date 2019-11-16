Donald Trump Could Win Reelection In 2020 If Democrats Focus On The Wrong Things, Warns Debbie Dingell

Dingell was one of the few Democrats who warned that Trump could win Michigan in 2016.

Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell is warning fellow Democrats that Donald Trump could still win reelection in 2020, despite the impeachment inquiry, if her party focuses on the wrong things, Yahoo! News reports.

“I don’t think it’s a given,” she says.

Dingell was one of the few Democrats who warned back in 2016 that Trump could win that state’s coveted 16 electoral votes and, with those votes, the election. Speaking to the Skullduggery podcast, she says that it could happen again.

“I do think Donald Trump could win reelection right now,” she said.

Back in 2016, Dingell said, she saw the warning signs back in her own district, parts of which include the Detroit suburbs. She says that in the city of Ypsilanti, which is traditionally liberal, she saw signs supporting Donald Trump in far more yards than she expected to.

“I knew we were in trouble when I was going into communities and there were Trump signs in every front yard. You’d see 20 of them down a street,” she said.

Further, she warns that based on the vibe she’s getting when she’s in Michigan, she believes that there’s still enough pro-Trump sentiment to potentially award the state to Trump again in 2020. For example, she notes that when she observed the picket lines of striking autoworkers, she said that many of them voiced their intention to vote for Trump again in 2020.

She also notes that Democrats effectively gave up on Michigan in 2016, which certainly played a role in putting Trump into the Oval Office. Democrats failed to tell Michigan voters what they were going to do about jobs, education, healthcare, Social Security, and other issues that mattered at the ballot box.

“We did a terrible job [in 2016]… sometimes we forget about what those core issues are,” she said.

Getting a Democrat elected in 2020 is far from a sure thing, she says, even with the impeachment inquiry going on. Too many voters have “dug in” and made up their minds already, she says. What’s more, she said Trump could take Michigan again in 2020.

Dingell’s warning about Trump potentially winning Michigan in 2020 does not square with what the polls say, however. As RealClearPolitics reports, in a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Joe Biden, Biden wins Michigan by between seven and 10 points. Against Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Senator wins in three of four polls, by between three and eight points (another poll has Trump winning by five points). And against Bernie Sanders, Sanders wins by between four and 14 points.