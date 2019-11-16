Chip And Joanna Gaines Recreate Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Calvin Klein Ad In NYC Photo

Joanna Gaines shared a cute photo on Instagram in celebration of Chip's 45 birthday.

Joanna Gaines and her husband, Chip, recreated a photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin that was used in one of the younger couple’s Calvin Klein ads. However, the former Fixer Upper stars — especially Chip — were wearing a lot more clothing.

On Thursday, Joanna took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy 45th birthday. Her post celebrating Chip’s big milestone included a picture of the home improvement power couple posing together during a trip to New York City. Chip and Joanna were standing on the sidewalk, where a few buildings and cars could be seen in the background.

The black-and-white billboard ad for Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin’s Calvin Klein campaign was also prominently displayed in the backdrop of the photo. Unfortunately for fans, it wasn’t the now-infamous racy photo of an underwear-clad Hailey straddling Justin.

The massive ad featured a less risque image of Justin posing shirtless in a pair of jeans, with his hands placed in his back pockets. The iconic waistband of the Calvin Klein underwear was clearly visible, peeking out over the top of Justin’s pants in the shot. Hailey was also rocking denim. She had on a pair of dark skinny jeans and a blue jean jacket, posing with her arms around Justin’s neck.

Chip and Joanna Gaines copied Justin and Hailey’s pose in the foreground, with Chip opting to keep his shirt on for their impromptu photoshoot. He was wearing an orange T-shirt, blue jeans, a puffy black jacket with a fur-lined hood, brown cowboy boots, and a backward baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Joanna looked casual but stylish in her skinny jeans, yellow fleece hoodie, duck boots, and off-white knit beanie topped with a fur pompom.

Joanna Gaines’ latest Instagram photo has received more than 1.1 million likes so far. Fans flooded the comments section, offering Chip birthday wishes and commenting on what a great couple she and Chip make.

Hailey and Justin haven’t responded to Joanna’s post yet, despite being tagged in the photo. Joanna’s picture did attract the attention of at least one famous fan, though.

“Y’all are the best,” wrote country singer Chely Wright.

“Happy Birthday, Chip! Y’all are too cute!” another user commented.

“Happy birthday Chip! Love you two more than the Calvin Klein billboard. Lol,” a third fan wrote.

“You guys are such an example in today’s crazy world!!!” a fourth user replied.

Joanna didn’t reveal what she and Chip were doing in New York City when the snap was taken. However, the couple recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which films in the Big Apple. During the interview, Joanna teased that she might host a cooking show on the couple’s new Magnolia Network.