Serena Williams Looks Smoking Hot In Sweet Throwback Snap For Second Wedding Anniversary

Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a throwback snap from her wedding to Alexis Ohanian with her 11.8 million Instagram followers in honor of her second anniversary.

The photo captured a sweet moment between the two of them as they appeared to be watching something together at their reception. Serena was wearing her wedding dress and looked absolutely stunning. While the skirt of her dress wasn’t very visible in the shot, the intricate bodice was on full display. The top dipped low with a scalloped trim, and showed off some major cleavage. The entire bodice was covered with detailed embroidery, and delicate straps stretched over Serena’s shoulders.

Alexis looked classically handsome in a black and white look, with his hair and beard carefully coiffed. In the particular shot that Serena shared, she was snuggled into his side and had her head resting on his shoulder as the duo watched something together. The tennis superstar kept the caption simple, sharing that she was celebrating “2 years and counting” with her husband.

Her followers absolutely loved the sweet post, and it racked up over 325,900 likes within just two hours. Actress and writer Mindy Kaling, who many fans know from The Office and The Mindy Project, also liked the post.

Serena followed up the wedding photo with an adorable slideshow that featured several pictures of the duo together. In some of the snaps, they were all dressed up and hitting the red carpet for particular events.

In others, the duo were in casual attire, often with their baby girl Olympia by their side as they embarked on family adventures. Serena even tossed in a few goofy pictures, such as one where they were both dressed up for some type of costume party.

Serena’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet tribute and took to the comments section of the slideshow post to wish the couple a happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to both of you. I wish you guys a lifetime of happiness,” one fan said.

Another follower commented, “this is so amazingly beautiful. This gives me hope. So happy for you and your family.”

Serena isn’t afraid to show off her adorable family on Instagram for her eager followers. She frequently shares pictures featuring herself and her daughter Olympia. Just a few days ago, she uploaded a sweet video in which she shoots down an orange waterslide in a blue swimsuit, with Olympia on the slide beside her.