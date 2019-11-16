Yazmin Oukhellou Spreads Legs In Snug-Fit Tattered Jeans With ‘No Fake Sh*t’ Top

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou commanded the attention of her 536,000 followers on Instagram less than 24 hours ago by sharing a snap of herself with her legs spread as she rocked a pair of snug-fit tattered blue jeans. Yazmin paired the jeans with a lightly speckled, gray long-sleeved top with “No Fake Sh*t” written in small capital black letters across her chest.

The ensemble the reality TV star wore in the snapshot was vastly different from what her followers were used to seeing her in, as she usually flashes a lot more skin.

Yazmin appeared to be sitting in a saucer-style netted swing chair with neutral-colored pillows tucked on either side of her for added support.

The brunette bombshell was definitely the highlight of the snap as there wasn’t much in the way of color elsewhere. In addition to the white swing, the wall and the floor were also white. Off to one side behind Yazmin, there is a small wall of pink flower petals with three black roses spaced out in the center.

In the caption of her snap, Yazmin quoted her shirt and tagged a women’s clothing and fashion store called Missy Empire.

Oukhellou’s followers showered the photo with just shy of 10,000 likes and nearly 130 comments. The overwhelming majority had nothing but good things to say about the stunning snap and the message Yaz was trying to send with it.

“Your makeup is [unreal] who ever done it needs a shout out lol,” one follower penned.

Yazmin had several followers who wanted to know more about every aspect of the picture. Some wanted to know where they could get one of the swing chairs she was sitting in. Others asked about the flower wall. One follower wanted to know if they were real flowers.

“Such a beautiful lady,” another follower chimed in.

“Where are your jeans from please?” a third follower questioned.

Unfortunately, the TOWIE star did receive a little criticism in the comments. One follower noted the “irony” of her shirt. This follower was calling attention to the noticeable amount of plastic surgery the reality TV star has had over the years.

Roughly 24 hours ago, Yazmin also shared a snap on Instagram declaring she had “no time for bulls**t.” The snap featured the TV personality rocking a long-sleeved, fitted black mini dress with large peek-a-boo cutouts on the shoulder. Yaz also noted in the caption that unless something involved her happiness or her income, she didn’t care to know more about it.