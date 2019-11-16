David Eason Slams Jenelle Evans, Claims He Has Been ‘Cleaning Up After Her Lazy A** For Years’

The divorce drama between David Eason and Jenelle Evans continues to heat up, with Eason slamming his estranged wife as “lazy” and claiming that he had to take care of her for years.

Eason has been vocal in his criticisms of the former Teen Mom 2 star after she announced last month that she and the children had left David, and that she was filing for divorce. This week, he took to the comments section of an Instagram post to tell fans that Jenelle was lazy and that he had to pick up the slack by taking care of her. After a fan asked David to reveal something that people might not know about him, he said that he has been “on my own” in the world since he was 15-years-old and that he had a car even before he could legally drive.

Eason claimed that his relationship with Evans had given people the wrong perception of him.

“People have no idea the type of work ethic I have just because I’ve been working for [Jenelle], cleaning up after her lazy a** for years,” he wrote.

The slam caught some viral attention and earned a write-up from InTouch Weekly, which noted that Eason has been using social media to throw shade at Jenelle in the weeks since she announced their split. In one apparently subtle dig, David posted a picture with the family’s animals and wrote in the caption that “at least these guys know how to keep me company!”

The weekend after Jenelle told fans that she was divorcing David, he took to his Instagram stories to share a past article about a road rage incident caught on camera where Jenelle allegedly pulled a gun on another driver.

“But this is OK?” David wrote as he shared the story.

David has had his own controversies, having been fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2 after sharing allegedly homophobic tweets. This summer, he became embroiled in legal trouble after he reportedly admitted to killing the family’s dog after he said it bit his daughter. Though he didn’t end up facing charges in the incident, David and Jenelle had their children taken away and only regained custody after a series of court appearances. The incident also led MTV to fire Jenelle from the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Loading...

Jenelle has taken a more quiet approach, remaining mostly away from social media after her update to fans. David may have now followed suit, as his Instagram page was set to private by early on Saturday.