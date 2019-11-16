Gwen Stefani’s Blake Shelton Concert Footage Includes Complaints About Pretty Women And A Drinking Confession

Gwen Stefani didn't seem happy about Blake Shelton commenting on the appearance of his female fans.

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Friday to share some footage from a Blake Shelton concert, and one of her videos included Blake’s comments about a female fan who wasn’t her. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gwen’s boyfriend was one of many big names who performed for the ATLive concert series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Other stars who took the stage on Friday night included Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Sugarland, Judah and the Lion, and Cale Dodds. However, Blake was the main focus of Gwen’s Instagram stories.

Gwen Stefani was positioned far back away from the stage, where she spent a lot of the concert filming videos of her boyfriend performing his biggest hits and entertaining the crowd with his funny banter. In one of the clips that she uploaded to her Instagram stories, Blake Shelton can be heard talking to an audience member from the stage.

“She’s like, ‘Look at me, how beautiful I am!'” Blake says.

According to Gwen’s concert commentary, her boyfriend was making remarks about his female fans.

“I guess he’s talking about all the pretty girls that are here,” Gwen says to the camera. “Right now. Right in front of me. Okay.”

In Gwen’s next video, Blake is apologizing to a man in the crowd for something he said about the fan’s girlfriend.

“I didn’t see him standing back there, though, when I said that. Sorry,” Blake says. “Dude’s standing there like, ‘Hey d*ck, that’s my girl.’ I’m sorry.”

Even though her boyfriend spent part of his time onstage talking about other women, Gwen Stefani didn’t get so jealous that she turned her camera off. After all, Blake has described her as “the hottest girlfriend,” so she has nothing to worry about. Instead, Gwen began using her Instagram stories to praise her man.

“This song!! Hell right! Sooooo good,” she captioned a video of Blake Shelton performing his single “Hell Right.”

Gwen also shared a video of Blake performing “Austin,” which she christened the country singer’s “Don’t Speak.” That footage included a heart emoji, while she added the hashtag “#legendary” to a clip of Blake singing “God’s Country.”

Gwen also shared a video of Blake hanging out with her in his trailer after the concert. In that clip, Blake confesses that he couldn’t remember the lyrics to the chorus of his song “Sangria.”

“And then what did you do?” Gwen asks.

“I was pulling a Luke Bryan. I was pointing the microphone at the crowd,” Blake responds. “I was putting it on them.”

The singer then offers a defense of his forgetfulness.

“I’ve been drinking, okay!” he says, making Gwen laugh.

Blake Shelton has said that he likes to get Gwen Stefani “out of L.A.,” so he was likely thrilled to have her in Atlanta with him.