Stephen Miller Under Fire For White Nationalist Emails, But Report Says Donald Trump ‘Has His Back’

Top White House adviser Stephen Miller is under fire after leaked emails showed him pushing allegedly racist and white nationalist content, but a new report said the controversial aide is safe because Donald Trump “has his back.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s blog Hatewatch this week released a trove of emails from Miller to the right-wing news outlet Breitbart that “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof’s murderous rampage.” The emails led to a significant backlash, with many calling on Trump to fire Miller.

But it appears that his position in the White House is safe. As The Daily Beast reported, Trump has no plans on firing the man credited with crafting many of the most hard-line immigration policies.

“Stephen is not going anywhere,” a senior White House official told the outlet. “The president has his back.”

The report cited six other senior Trump administration officials who said that there was no chance the leaked emails would endanger Miller’s place, and two of them “literally laughed” at the suggestion that he could be fired. The person who leaked the emails, former Breitbart staffer Katie McHugh, also said that Miller shared an article “about crime statistics and race” from the explicitly white-supremacist website American Renaissance.

Miller had already been under fire for reportedly spearheading immigration policies that critics have labeled racist and discriminatory. This included Trump’s controversial ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries and the family separation policy that led to thousands of immigrant children being placed in detention centers.

The White House had already signaled that Miller’s position is safe, releasing a statement that did not address the allegedly racist content of Miller’s emails and instead attacking the Southern Poverty Law Center as “an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

But still the backlash against Miller continues to mount, with a number of members of Congress calling for him to be fired. This includes Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said in an appearance on MSNBC that Miller’s place in the White House continues to put immigrants at risk. Ocasio-Cortez had been one of the most vocal critics of the child separation policy reportedly led by Miller, criticizing the Trump administration and calling conditions in detainment centers inexcusable after touring them.

“If we have a white nationalist at the helm of US immigration policy, policy will become increasingly more fascistic,” @AOC tells @chrislhayes. “So long as Stephen Miller is in charge… hundreds of thousands of people's lives are going to be in danger." pic.twitter.com/UVDphNZ68r — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) November 16, 2019

Miller has been one of the longest-serving members of the Trump administration, one of a small handful who remain from the time Trump first took office.