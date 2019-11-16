Bethenny Frankel Rocks Nude Bikini With Lace Ruffles On Instagram

Bethenny Frankel shared a brand new bikini pic on Instagram a day ago, and it showed her exuding summer vibes. She wore a nude ensemble, which consisted of a matching top and bottoms. The top had a simple cut with thin straps and a basic scoop neck, while a white, lace ruffle adorned it. Her bottoms had a slightly longer ruffle. The former Real Housewives of New York star paired this with a white, sheer top. The top featured small sleeves, and floral accents. It seemed to extend to the floor, although the photo was cropped at Bethenny’s thighs.

The entrepreneur also completed her look with several accessories. This included a floppy, brimmed hat that was tan on top, with white under the brim. She also opted for large, reflective sunglasses and thin, hoop earrings. She also wore a short necklace with small charms throughout. Plus, the reality TV star rocked a watch and multiple bracelets.

The stunner sported her hair down in soft waves, which fell around her shoulders. She pursed her lips slightly for the shot. Her outfit allowed her to show off her bikini body, as the 49-year-old seemingly defies her age, as she arguably looks years younger.

The backdrop was also eye-catching, considering that she posed in front of a colorful mural. The art depicted flying geese, along with a seascape that included coral, starfish, and other sea critters. The most prominent color was red.

Fans gushed about Bethenny’s good looks in the comments section, with some people lucky enough to get responses.

“What the hell is your workout Like oh my God you eat like crap I’ve seen it but I haven’t seen you work out like you are slamming good,” gushed a follower.

“I am sorry to report that I don’t really work out. I do yoga when I can and walk on the beach when I can. I indulge but don’t binge. It’s all in Naturally Thin, my book from over a decade ago,” replied Bethenny.

Others sent their love in different ways.

“While all the basic housewives head to New York you skip town power move,” suggested a follower.

“You should change it from skinny girl to girl on fire fire,” declared an admirer.

In addition, the bombshell shared another swimsuit photo several days ago. This time, she was seen rocking a blue swimsuit, as she visited an aquarium with her daughter. Bethenny was seen posing with her back to the camera. She was partly submerged in a pool while gazing at sea creatures alongside her daughter.