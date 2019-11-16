Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But Silk And Thigh-High Stockings For Holiday Collection Reveal

Kylie Jenner wrapped herself up in oodles of red silk ribbon just in time for Christmas. The makeup mogul was celebrating the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Holiday 2019 collection by sharing details of her hotly anticipated products on her Instagram stories.

The 21-year-old looked smoking hot as she modeled like the pro that she is. Jenner flaunted plenty of skin as she struck up a sultry pose and stared directly into the camera. Besides the yards of silk which covered her entire body, Jenner also wore thigh-high stockings which showed off her lean legs.

Jenner was promoting her latest makeup collection, so it should come as no surprise that she wore a full face of makeup. She wore a bold brow and coats of mascara, and a deep orange eyeshadow completed her cat-eye. look Jenner emphasized her high cheekbones with a highlighter, blusher, and some clever contouring. Nothing but an audacious shade of red lipstick would have completed the vixen vibe. The delicious shade of vermilion highlighted Jenner’s perfect pout.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ star styled her hair in glamorous waves. The mother of one wore her hair in a deep side-part. She then allowed her hair to cascade down her shoulder and back. Her brunette tresses shone in competition with the shiny silk background. She also sported some diamond earrings which rounded off her glam outfit.

Kylie Jenner has a staggering 151 million followers on Instagram. Of course, the daring photo racked up over 2.7 million views within 10 hours. This astonishing number just reflects the kind of social media power the entrepreneur has.

Of course, many fans couldn’t wait to inundate Jenner with compliments. Followers were hyped about the new collection, while others just couldn’t keep their eyes off the bombshell beauty. In fact, over 9,000 people posted on this particular photo. It appears as if many still find Jenner relevant and love how she’s used her fame to promote her brand.

“This collection is everything!!!! The glosses set is what I’m most excited for!!!! Can’t wait,” one fan gushed.

According to Allure, Jenner has added two brand new glitter glosses to the collection, in addition to other new lipstick shades.

Another fan opined, “I saw them and seriously fell in love with the red lipstick shade!! Prettiest I’ve ever seen.”

Despite being a hardworking businesswoman, Kylie still finds time to play, per The Inquisitr. She recently posted some racy photos of herself in a monokini, which also had her fans falling all over themselves.