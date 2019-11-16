Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Throwback Photo From Her Quickie Las Vegas Wedding With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is treating fans to an adorable photo from her 1996 wedding with Mark Consuelos, remembering their elopement as she heads back to the city where they secretly tied the knot.

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share the wedding day picture, showing Kelly wearing a simple pink dress and Mark in an elegant shirt as they gazed into each other’s eyes. The two were married in a Las Vegas chapel in May of 1996, and Kelly shared another shot of the couple as they returned 13 years later to the Chapel of the Bells for a segment on her talk show.

The morning host shared the story behind the wedding day photo during that visit back to the wedding chapel in 2009 — which is featured on the chapel’s website. As Ripa recalled, she and Mark had broken up shortly before they decided to elope and hadn’t spoken in a few days. They actually came together for the show that Kelly would later host, appearing on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee for a “Moms Dream Come True” special.

It wasn’t the happiest of reunions at first, Kelly recalled.

“We did not speak to each other at all,” Ripa said.

But the two connected during their short time back together, and ended up going back to Mark’s apartment for pizza and wine. It was there that he asked Kelly to marry him.

“I said to him, ‘Ask me when you’re serious,'” Kelly said.

But Mark told Kelly that he was serious, and suggested that they could go to Las Vegas the following day, which was a day off for both of them. Kelly agreed, and they flew out the next day. In Las Vegas, Mark recalled that he opened the phone book and picked out the Chapel of the Bells.

The chapel sent a silver limo to pick them up, and inside they decided on a quick and easy wedding package.

Kelly said that the two stood together “completely terrified,” though both looked beaming in the picture Kelly had shared.

Kelly has actually shared their wedding picture in the past, taking to Twitter in 2013 to show the picture to fans on the couple’s 17-year anniversary.

Kelly seems to have been struck with a bit of nostalgia as her daytime talk show heads to Las Vegas for the next week. Live! with Kelly and Ryan is set to tape in Sin City over the course of the next week, though it’s not clear yet if a return to the Chapel of the Bells will be part of the trip.