Kim Kardashian Was With Death Row Inmate, Rodney Reed, When His Execution Was Delayed

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was with death row inmate, Rodney Reed, when he got the news that his execution would be delayed. The reality TV star who has been training to become a lawyer broke the news via a lengthy Instagram caption on Friday.

“Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment,” she wrote under a photo of Reed. “That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney’s case.”

The KKW Beauty founder went on to add that the movement for Reed’s stay of execution had united people from both major American parties and grassroots activists. Kim also stressed that their efforts center around a belief that anyone sentenced to the death penalty deserves to have all the evidence in their case thoroughly examined.

As CNN reports, Rodney Reed would have been executed on November 20 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. His attorneys say that since that time exculpatory evidence has emerged which not only exonerates Reed but allegedly also connects her then-fiance Jimmy Fennell to the crime.

Kim had previously called for the stay of execution on Twitter.

“How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest,” she wrote on October 19, in a tweet directed at Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. “I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING.”

In the comments section of her most recent Instagram post, several of Kim’s fans applauded her for her continued interest in prisoner advocacy.

Kim has used her considerable fame to bring attention to legal cases before. She famously advocated for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had been serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offense. President Trump commuted her sentence in 2018 after a meeting with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

As Kim notes near the end of her caption, the court has issued Rodney Reed a 120-day reprieve. According to CNN, this means that his case will return to the court that convicted him more than 20 years ago.