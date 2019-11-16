Dolly Castro Dazzles In A Gold Mini Dress On Instagram

Dolly Castro shared a new Instagram photo today that showed her rocking a gold dress. The ensemble was skintight, and featured a front wrap-style top. The low neckline allowed the model to show off her cleavage, while the dress hugged her hips. The dress also featured an asymmetrical hem. She wore her hair down in a middle part, which she curled. She placed some of her hair in front of her shoulders and brushed to the side. She wore her hair with large curls, and her blond highlights popped. The ends of her locks in the front of her shoulders also had light tips.

The stunner kept the color theme rolling with her gold necklace and bracelet. The necklace featured a large, Chanel logo. She seemingly wrapped the chain twice around her neck before securing it. On the other hand, the bracelet was worn on her left wrist. She completed her look with a pair of matching, gold heels.

The Nicaraguan bombshell posed outdoors for the shot. She was spotted standing in front of a large, floor-to-ceiling window. The window was reflective, and gave fans a glimpse of her look from behind. Plus, the reflection seemed to show a glowing sky, as she seemingly took the shot during sunrise or sunset. It was also a clear day, and there weren’t any clouds in the photo.

Meanwhile, there was a large, gray planter behind her with a leafy, green plant. She stood facing the camera straight-on, as she popped her left foot in front. She also placed both of her hands in her hair.

Dolly smiled for the shot and showed off her signature sunny personality. Her makeup included shimmery dark lipstick and dark eyeshadow. Plus, her long lashes were prominent.

The geotag revealed that the photo was taken in Los Angeles.

Fans raved about the model’s good looks int he comments section.

“Omgooodness I need this dress in my life you look beautiful,” gushed a follower.

“That reflection tho…,” noted a fan.

“110% Beautiful FOREVER!!!” declared an admirer.

“Dazzle’em All Glowing Glamorously Lovely,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another update of herself rocking a little black dress. This photo was posted several days ago, as she posed outdoors with an envelope-style handbag. The dress was off-the-shoulder with sheer ruffle accents, including a thin strap that hugged her arms. She accessorized with a silver, heart-charm necklace and a Chanel bracelet. Dolly also rocked a matching Chanel ring, and topped everything off with a pair of tan heels. She stood near a manicured lawn.