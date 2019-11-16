Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Jeans And A Black Top On Parisian Vacation

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara on Friday gave her 17.5 million Instagram followers a final update from her trip to Paris, France.

In the snap, Sofia stood beside an ornate railing during the evening, with stunning buildings behind her. A modern-looking building was visible to her right, juxtaposed with the historic building to her left. Statues lined the railing she was posing next to, and the street lights cast a glow onto the sidewalk. Sofia kept things casual with a pair of light-wash jeans and a black top that hugged her curves. She accessorized with a necklace that hung down her chest and a soft pink quilted purse. She tossed a long white coat over her casual look to finish off the ensemble.

The bombshell’s hair was down in a sleek style, and she had one hand on her hip as she posed for the camera. As she explained in the caption, it was her last evening in Paris before she wrapped up her vacation.

The Instagram update also included a snap of what appeared to be a cozy-looking restaurant. The carpet of the restaurant was a bold pattern that made a major interior style statement, and the ceiling was painted a bold shade as well. Small lamps placed around the room cast a soft glow that gave the space ambiance.

She even shared a video of some entertainment that she saw while enjoying her dinner at the unnamed restaurant. A musician in a cap laid his guitar on his lap and played a bluesy style of music in the restaurant while diners around him enjoyed their food.

Sofia’s followers loved the final glimpse of her Parisian vacation, and the post received over 77,300 likes within just four hours, including one from Sofia’s co-star Ariel Winter.

One follower was captivated by the restaurant space Sofia decided to share.

“Wow! Where are you in the second photo it looks amazing,” the fan said.

One of Sofia’s Parisian fans shared her gratitude for the fact that the star was spending time in France.

“I just loved the thought that you were in my city. So close, enjoying all the wonderful things here. I always say that in Paris is an explosion of the senses; so much to see, taste, feel, and enjoy.”

While she has rocked a few more glamorous outfits with husband Joe Manganiello, Sofia has kept things relatively casual while abroad in Paris. Just a few days ago, the beauty shared an update from Versailles in which she rocked jeans and a leopard-print jacket.