Jeffrey Epstein Story Was Killed So It Would Break On Conservative Media, Says Eric Weinstein

Conservative activist group Project Veritas recently released a video of ABC News journalist Amy Robach caught on a hot mic claiming that she broke the story on convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein back in 2015. Despite a 2015 interview with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Robach said that the story was killed by ABC News, which led to a backlash from many.

Podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein, who previously said the Epstein he knew would not have taken his own life, recently took to Twitter to explain what he believes is a mainstream media strategy to discredit stories that go against their narrative.

“Here’s how the game is now played. If a person has a *totally* SOLID story that runs counter-narrative to MSM there’s NO MSM invitation. The story thus ‘breaks’ on conservative Media. Then Lefties cry: “OMG: THEY WENT ON FOX!” he tweeted.

Weinstein suggested that outlets like Fox News, Breitbart, and Project Veritas are breaking “pivotal stories” that were first given to The New York Times, NPR, and CNN before pointing to the Epstein story in particular. He claims there is a “layer above reporters” that is consistently “killing” significant stories.

“Why? So they can be discredited by the outlet where they must appear!” he tweeted, before calling the strategy a “brilliant gambit.”

Fox News reports that ABC News claims their decision to kill the Epstein story was because the reporting did not meet their standards to air at the time. The network also claims that “substantial resources” have been dedicated to the story, which will reportedly come to fruition in a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that ABC News plans to air in the new year.

Since the controversial video was released to the public, ABC News has reportedly been looking for the leaker. The network allegedly worked with CBS News to track down the person they believed to be the leaker — former Good Morning America producer Ashley Bianco — and had her fired.

Bianco, however, claims she is not the leaker. In addition, the insider who allegedly leaked the story released an open letter via Project Veritas in which they explained their reasoning behind leaking the tape, empathized with ABC News employees, apologized to “those wrongfully accused,” and finally took aim at the network, calling their current mission “seek-and-destroy.”

Weinstein previously wrote a Twitter thread on Epstein’s purported “enormous secretive office,” which Weinstein claims is located in Manhattan.