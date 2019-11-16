Georgia Fowler Rocks A Bright Yellow Bikini In A Tropical Paradise

Georgia Fowler shared a brand new bikini pic today with her Instagram fans, as she soaked up the rays in Saint Barthélemy, also known as St. Barts. The model wore a bright yellow bikini, which had a cinched top and thin straps. She wore matching bottoms, which featured large ties on the sides. They looked fairly small and likely featured a thong-style back. Georgia’s hair was wet in the shot, although the rest of her looked dry.

The photo was taken from a lower vantage point, and the focus seemed to be on the Victoria’s Secret model’s rock-hard abs. She looked to her left and rocked a pair of dark sunglasses, smiling with her lips slightly parted. She also appeared to be in the middle of a dance, as she raised both of her hands into the air. Meanwhile, her feet were covered by the incoming wave.

Behind the model, bright turquoise and dark blue ocean waters were visible, along with a tiny island. The sky was blue with small, puffy clouds.

Fans left tons of compliments for Georgia in the comments section.

“She said, hey babe, take a walk on the wild sand…,” wrote a follower.

“Classiest, coolest, babe on the island,” gushed an admirer.

“You are amazing,” said a fan.

“Flamands Beach?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

The stunner is seemingly in the area to attend fellow VS Angel Devon Windsor’s wedding to Johnny Barbara. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of models on the guest list, with Shanina Shaik, Nadine Leopold, and Megan Williams making an appearance.

In addition, Georgia also shared a related Instagram story, where she was seen posing in the same yellow bikini. This time, though, she was on the sandy beach a few feet away from the ocean waters. Georgia sat up on her knees and placed her hands on her head, tilting her head upward and pursing her lips slightly for a coy look. She also extended her elbows out for a dramatic pose. The sand looked mostly untouched save for a patch to her right, as the bombshell enjoyed the sunshine. The same islands could be seen in the backdrop.

In addition, the model shared more bikini pic several days ago. This time, they were included in a large photo set, which included the cover photo of Georgia in a black bikini. The image was a selfie, where she flashed a smoldering look. Another photo in the set showed the model in a light purple bikini, as she stood with her body angled toward the camera, pursing her lips and standing with her legs wide apart.