Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Insane Body On Instagram For Her Latest Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared a snippet of her latest music video for “Ride Or Die,” featuring VickeeLo.

In the video recently shared on her Instagram, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper allowed her dance moves to resonate with her latest musical venture. The clip shows Megan twerking in front of a building and two dancers. She is dancing in the video while wearing a green-and-black bodysuit that covers the top half of her body. While her top half is covered, Megan made sure to put her plump thighs and booty on full display. The rapper is mouthing the lyrics to the song as she moves her long curls from one side to another.

In another scene, Megan continues to turn up the heat in the music video, wearing a sequined baby blue bra with matching see-through bottoms. As she flaunts the outfit, her Instagram followers are also able to see her light blue panties in the video. Megan is also rocking a blue fur coat, which she paired with matching heels. She decided to finish off the look with glamorous makeup, wearing her long hair in curls.

In her caption, Megan shared with her fans — who she refers to as her “hotties” — that the video was up on YouTube. The rapper also made sure to tag VickieLo, who was also twerking throughout the clip.

At the time of writing, the snippet from Megan’s latest music video received more than 900,000 views, as well as more than 8,000 comments from her followers.

“I was definitely waiting for this video! You quick,” one follower shared.

“Sis, you are so inspiring. You deserve everything that is happening to you,” another fan wrote.

“You look good!” a third admirer exclaimed, followed by a heart emoji.

The video from Megan and VickieLo was highly anticipated by both of their fanbases. According to Complex, the rappers headed to New Orleans to shoot the steamy music video. Their collaboration on “Ride or Die” was for the soundtrack for the Lena Waithe film Queen and Slim, which is set to premiere in late November.

This isn’t the first collaboration Megan has done with other rappers this year. In recent months, the 24-year-old college student has worked with Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, and Chance The Rapper on several different projects. Her collaboration with Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer,” contributed to Megan’s success on the Billboard Hot 100, helping make her a household name.