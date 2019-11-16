‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Drags Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Ever Heard Of Self-Awareness?’

The View host Ana Navarro is one of the latest people to wonder if President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is aware of how he comes off with some of his criticisms of others.

Navarro retweeted part of the president’s son’s attack on George Conway earlier today. The View host noted that Trump Jr. appeared not to realize the irony of his comment to Conway about embarrassing his wife. She included a comment to the president’s son with her retweet.

“A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace,” wrote Trump Jr.

“Ever heard of self-awareness?” she asked. “Your father routinely & publicly embarrassed your mom with Marla Maples. He embarrassed your step-mother w/a Playboy Bunny, just months after she gave birth. He embarrassed the Playboy Bunny w/Stormy to whom he paid hush-money. We could go on…”

With her comments, the host referred to President Trump’s history of cheating on his wives, and she also reminded Trump Jr. that shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Trump also paid off Stormy Daniels. Navarro’s tweet received more than 3,000 retweets in about two hours on Friday evening, and it also got nearly 14,000 likes on the popular social media platform.

Several Twitter users chimed in agreeing with her calling out Trump Jr. on his tone-deaf tweet to his father’s adversary. A frequent critic of Trump on Twitter, Navarro doesn’t seem to call out Trump Jr. regularly on the platform. However, the host recently tweeted a Photoshopped picture of Trump Jr.’s new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, last week. She noted that it took her a minute to realize the fake title wasn’t actually the book’s title.

Took me a minute to realize this is not the real title. pic.twitter.com/AzoBdujW4b — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 8, 2019

Earlier today, Trump Jr. tweeted to George Conway, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s outspoken husband, and accused him of causing his wife problems at work. A conservative, Conway regularly calls out the president via tweet, seemingly at odds with his wife’s support of President Trump and his administration.

According to a Newsweek report, Conway also pushed back at Trump Jr.’s disparaging remarks about him on Twitter, calling their exchanges an explosive and fiery fight. The argument erupted after Trump Jr. spoke out after former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony to Congress earlier today. They shared multiple back-and-forth insults to each other on Friday, which caught the attention of many, including Navarro.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the president’s son faced backlash over comments he made that Arlington Cemetery reminded him of the sacrifices his family has made for the United States.