Sofia Richie Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In A Pink Bikini As She Lives Her Best Life

Sofia Richie posted a new Instagram photo set today, as she noted in the caption that she’s living her best life. The photos made that apparent, as she rocked a light pink bikini against a light blue backdrop.

In the snaps, Sofia was wearing a classic triangle-style top with matching bottoms, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her toned body. In particular, her rock-hard abs were on full display. She wore her hair down in a casual look while it blew in the wind. The model accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a short necklace — she didn’t seem to be wearing any rings or bracelets, although her light lavender manicure popped against her glowing tan. Behind her, viewers could see a board with boots.

The six photos all showed her striking a variety of poses, as she posed in a tropical setting. The water stretched behind her into the horizon, with clouds that hung low to the ground amid a sunny backdrop. The first photo showed Sofia sitting up while bracing herself with her right hand, while the second showed her looking to her left with her hands in the air.

Sofia also popped her hips, raised her arms, and spread her legs in the subsequent shots. In all of them, the stunner exuded sultry vibes, as she showed off her figure. She maintained her signature pout throughout the photoshoot. Furthermore, her tan looked on point, as the model proved that she maintains her bikini body all year long.

Fans left tons of compliments for the stunner in the comments section, with many people focusing on her toned body.

“The body is sickening,” raved a fan, using a heart-eye emoji.

“This post just told me to go do some abs,” joked a follower.

“Drop the ab workout please,” asked an admirer.

Others were distracted by the backdrop.

“Almost looks like you’re up there in the clouds!” exclaimed a fan.

Sofia didn’t geotag the photo, but she recently shared photos from a tropical destination. It appears that she’s still there, soaking up the rays.

In addition, the blonde shared another update yesterday where she showed off her figure in a cut-out swimsuit. Sofia posed at a picturesque beach as she took advance of the “golden hour,” which is believed to be the best time to take outdoor photography. Her ensemble featured a plunging neckline and left her belly button and sides exposed. She pulled her hair back, giving a coy look to the camera as the shoreline and blue ocean waters were visible in the background.