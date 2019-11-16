Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Tracks Colin To Maldives

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 18, brings a significant change for Nick even though his family disagrees with his decision. Additionally, Adam gets Sharon’s help again, and Devon hears from Jill, who needs help locating Colin.

Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) campaign suffers a setback, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick chose to quit to avoid Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) confessing to money laundering. Even so, several people, including Jack (Peter Bergman), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) think Nick acted too hastily. Victoria even promises to keep her “Pick Nick” campaign button just in case he changes his mind and jumps back into the game. Nick declares that he is not going to change his mind, but he should never say never in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) opens up to Sharon (Sharon Case) about Connor (Judah Mackey). Although Adam tries to take Connor to a specialist, the little boy refuses to talk, so Adam once again turns to Sharon for help. She shows up for a playdate with Connor, and he starts to discuss the trauma he experienced at the hands of Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) at The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Despite her help, things between Adam and Sharon do not get romantic in any way. In fact, she tells him that Connor needs Chelsea to spend time there, too, to help reassure him. Connor needs stability, and his family living under the same roof would help provide that type of situation for the little boy as he recovers from having been taken hostage. None of that sounds good for Chelsea’s relationship with Nick, though.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) gets a call for help from Jill (Jess Walton). He finds out for sure that Chance (Donny Boaz) didn’t hire Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), and he’s furious that he handed over his fortune to Cane (Daniel Goddard) because of a lie.

Jill feels like Colin (Tristan Rogers) is the one behind whatever scam is going on with Katherine Chancellor’s will, and she tracks him down to a hotel in the Maldives. She calls Devon to let him know that she’s headed to root out her ex-husband, and Devon wants to see Colin go to prison if he’s really the one behind the whole thing. Chance decides to go with Jill to find Colin and get to the bottom of the entire thing, especially since whoever hired Amanda falsely used his name.