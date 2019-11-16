Alex Rodriguez Touches Jennifer Lopez’s Knee As They Cuddle Together In New Instagram Photo

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are looking very much in love in the most recent photo on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshot, Alex was touching Jennifer’s knee as the two cuddled on a bed together in the cozy scene. A-Rod was lying down on the bed while JLo was sitting with her legs crossed while leaning toward him. They were both rocking gray sweaters in the snapshot but Jennifer’s is a lighter shade than his, with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The couple was both wearing thick-rimmed glasses in the photo as well.

According to the caption, Jennifer and Alex were working on their Christmas list when the photo was taken. This could explain the stack of pages in front of the actress.

The caption also reveals that the photo is part of the promotional campaign for their collaboration with the eyewear brand Quay Australia. The frames they’re wearing are from their second collection, which was released on November 13.

In the comments section, fans seemed as enamored with the photo as Jennifer and Alex seem with each other.

“Amazing,” one fan wrote. “Such a sweet couple.”

“You guys are the cutest,” another added.

“I’ve never committed on any celebrity, but this is one of the best pictures I’ve ever seen of you!,” a third Instagram user gushed.

The photo even inspired one fan to wish for a relationship like theirs.

“I hope one day to have the beautiful love you both share with each other,” they said.

Alex has been promoting the new collection on his Instagram page as well. In a photo uploaded two days ago, he and his bride-to-be are lounging by the poolside. He’s sitting behind her as she leans against his chest and crosses her bare legs.

In this photo, they’re both wearing chic dark sunglasses from their collaboration. Alex’s post currently has over 331,000 likes and 2,300-plus comments.

As Marie Claire reports, Jennifer and Alex’s new eyewear release includes six different styles and they’re currently selling for $60 and $65 on the brand’s website.

“The first collection was super colorful, bold, and fun, and I think this one is a little more every day, with festive gold touches and warm, classic colors,” Jennifer said, in a statement published by Hola!

She went on to give some additional insight into the rationale behind the designs.

“Alex and I really wanted to make sure our style was captured here—be classic, but also sexy and glamorous,” the Second Act actress added.