Danielle Knudson Stuns In Bondage-Inspired Lingerie For Sultry Instagram Update

The gorgeous lingerie model slayed the femme fatale look in her latest Instagram post.

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with her latest photo share. Earlier today, the stunning lingerie model updated her profile with a sizzling shot from one of her many professional photoshoots — and drove fans into a meltdown with her smoldering look.

Shared to Instagram shortly after noon, the steamy pic was a very artistic black-and-white photo that saw the gorgeous blonde doing what she does best: modeling seductive lingerie. Clad in a sexy bondage-inspired two-piece, the 30-year-old hottie shot a fierce look at the camera as she showcased the provocative attire — a black, lacy set made up of a chic balconette bra and a low-waist bikini. The set also included a body harness crafted out of thick stripes of black fabric, which crisscrossed over Danielle’s chest and decolletage, as well as her lower body — and lured the gaze to her shapely bust and toned midriff.

The eye-catching two-piece was as elegant as it was seductive. The sexy ensemble was beautifully ornate with intricate embroidery that added an air of sophistication to the racy look. The flattering balconette bra featured a delicate scalloped hem that called even further attention to Danielle’s perky chest. The same scalloped details adorned the hem of the lacy bikini bottoms, drawing the eye toward her chiseled tummy.

Danielle completed the look with a classy black blazer, which she wore open to show off the torrid lingerie. The stylish garment was a double breasted design that sported fashionable peak lapels and padded shoulders, bringing a touch of refinement to the revealing outfit. The blazer also featured elegant metallic buttons that shone as they caught the light. In a bid to let her enticing attire speak for itself, Danielle only accessorized with a pair of shiny stud earrings, which appeared to mirror the buttons on her blazer. The look was sexy, polished, and boasted a certain aesthetic symmetry that highlighted Danielle’s physical attributes, while also keeping the focus on her incredible figure.

The Canadian beauty looked nothing short of ravishing in the provocative snap. Photographed against a dark background, the gorgeous Guess Girl posed with her left arm across her waistline, clasping the blazer’s right lapel with her hand with a firm but delicate gesture. The sexy posture ensured that everyone was eyeing her fit midsection and washboard abs. As she looked directly into the camera, she slightly parted her lips in a flirtatious manner, sending temperatures soaring among her ever-growing Instagram following.

As far as hairstyle goes, Danielle rocked the wet look. Her golden tresses were pulled back into a sleek coiffure that left her beautiful features exposed. A few rebel tendrils framed her face. The blond bombshell was all dolled up for the shot, and wore a shimmering eyeshadow that played up her deep brown eyes. A dab of skin-toned matte lipstick plumped up her pillowy lips. Her makeup was complete with dark eyeliner and a touch of mascara.

Fans appeared to be loving the hot look, judging by the gushing messages that quickly amassed under the sweltering post. Sixty Instagram users dropped by the comments section to shower the model with compliments. In addition, more than 2,700 people hit the “Like” button on the attention-grabbing post.

“You’re a Goddess!” read one message, which began and ended with a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Great photo from you [two heart-eyes emoji] Your dessous are so nice,” a second fan remarked about Danielle’s black lingerie set, followed by a trio of two-hearts emoji.

“Exquisite!” exclaimed a third follower, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring the color of Danielle’s jaw-dropping attire.

“A b s o l u t e l y [sparkling heart emoji] gorgeous. Thanks for sharing this danielle [sic],” penned a fourth Instagram user.