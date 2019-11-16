‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Looks Gorgeous In Red Cowboy Hat & Leggings

In another hot new social media share, Yanet Garcia is absolutely stunning, even while braving the cold weather. The brunette bombshell has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans, and it’s no surprise that each and every photo that she shares on social media earns her a ton of attention from her 12 million-plus followers. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, Garcia looked stunning while in the Big Apple.

In the shot, the model tagged herself far away from her home in Mexico as she was vacationing in New York City. In the gorgeous new photo, Garcia was all smiles, wrapping her hands around her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, and looking straight into the camera. She wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while rocking a vibrant red cowboy hat as well. The stunner appeared to be almost makeup-free in the photo with just a hint of eyeliner and mascara.

Yanet could be seen rocking a pair of tight black leggings and a matching puffy black coat, as well as a pair of white sneakers. Lewis held her in his arms and he also looked casual in a pair of jeans and a black jacket while flashing a big smile for the camera. He completed his look with a pair of brown boots with maroon-colored laces.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Garcia a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 20,000 likes and 60-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Garcia know that she looks gorgeous while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more followers took to the photo to let Yanet know that they’re jealous of the man in her life while others chimed in using emoji.

“Awwwww que Bonita!,” one fan commented on the shot, using a heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Outkicked your coverage… congrats haha,” another social media user wrote on the photo.

“Father and daughter love is great,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia got the surprise of her life when her man surprised her on the set of her show. In a video that was posted on her Instagram page, Lewis could be seen popping out of a huge birthday present and surprising his girlfriend with flowers on her birthday. That video was wildly popular, racking up over 1.2 million video views, as well as 1,000-plus comments.