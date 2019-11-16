Ashanti Stuns In A White Tank Top And Panties Set On Instagram

Ashanti recently posted scenes from her latest collaboration with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The “Foolish” singer posted two photos on her Instagram on Friday, November 15. In one photo, Ashanti is rocking a white tank top and matching cotton panties. Her tank top is tied in the front as she holds her hands on her waist. Her flat stomach and plump cleavage is showing in the photo as she holds a sidekick in the photo. She is also wearing a silver heart necklace, a gold necklace that says “Ashanti” and another gold necklace with a silver diamond. Ashanti also accessorized the look with silver hoops. The singer also has her hair styled in a side ponytail and minimal makeup, only adding foundation, eyeshadow, faux eyelashes and lip gloss. Her blue acrylic nails are also visible in the photo.

In both photos, Ashanti’s background has an early 2000s theme. Her bed has a tan, oversized bear in it, as well as fluffy pillows. The wall in her room is also covered with photos from popular musicians of the 2000s era, including Fat Joe and Damon Dash. The wall also has CDs taped on it, adding to more 2000s nostalgia. Her followers can also see a Starter hoodie in the background of the Instagram snapshots.

At the time of writing, the photos from Ashanti received more than 100,000 total likes combined. The photos also received more than 7,000 comments from Ashanti’s fans.

“Shanti Mami,” one follower commented, followed by heart-eye emoji.

“I just wanna know where you find a sidekick at,” another follower inquired, followed by multiple eye emoji.

Ashanti’s throwback look is in honor of her being on the cover on Tory Lanez’s latest mixtape, Chixtape 5. The R&B singer put Ashanti on the cover, where their fans can see the full view of Ashanti’s look. Lanez sampled Ashanti’s debut single, “Foolish” for his mixtape, which was released on Friday. Ashanti shared a preview from Lanez’s album cover, where she is seen relaxing on her bed as a song from Lanez’s mixtape plays. At the time of writing, the video received more than 70,000 views from Ashanti’s fans. The video also received several comments from her fans that loved how Lanez put her on his cover.

“Sampled Foolish and featured you on the record plus the cover of the album Legendary,” one fan said.

“U killed that s–t,” another follower shared.

While Ashanti graced Lanez’s cover, her fans have been inquiring about the singer’s own music in her Instagram comments. While Ashanti shared earlier this year that she has been working on her album, she hasn’t released it as of yet.