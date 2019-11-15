‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson & Fiance Christian Huff Take Next Big Step As Wedding Date Draws Near

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is one step closer to marrying fiance Christian Huff now that she has her marriage license. The reality television star and motivational speaker shared the exciting news via her Instagram page on Friday afternoon and her fans cannot contain their excitement.

Sadie shared her engagement news this past June and she is not going to have a long engagement. The buzz has been that she would be getting married this month and now it seems the big event is a matter of days away.

According to Us Weekly, Sadie and Christian will tie the knot at her family’s Louisiana home.

“My whole life I always said I wanted to get married at my house. I’ve been in California and Tennessee and all these different places and I think for me, when I’m home, it’s like my safe place. It’s like just a place of peace,” Sadie explained of the Robertson home in Louisiana.

The couple plan to have a huge party to celebrate the big day with more than 600 guests invited. Sadie explained that both she and Christian have large families, and they wanted everybody involved. From the sounds of things, there will probably be a few celebrities there too.

Not only did Sadie star on her family’s reality show of Duck Dynasty for several years, she did Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars back in 2014 as well. She partnered with former DWTS pro Mark Ballas and she said they remain good friends.

Apparently, Mark is trying to attend Sadie’s wedding and she’s hopeful he will be able to be there. Coincidentally, it seems that Mark’s wedding date is the same as Sadie’s, which means that her nuptials will take place on November 25.

Louisiana Chef John Folse will be catering the event to give it a Cajun feel. In addition to food that fits perfectly with the Southern locale, Sadie and Christian will have a milkshake, champagne, and coffee bar available for their guests.

Judging by how Sadie’s fans reacted to her post about getting her marriage license, people will go absolutely wild when she shares her actual wedding photos. Nearly 250,000 of Sadie’s 3.4 million followers liked this latest post within just the first few hours after she had posted it on Instagram.

Duck Dynasty fans will be anxious to see more updates from Sadie as she finalizes other details for her wedding. The 22-year-old is clearly quite excited to tie the knot to Christian and people following her on social media hope she won’t wait too long after the nuptials to share additional tidbits about the huge event.