Paris Jackson And Prince Jackson Reminisce About The King Of Pop At Motown Celebration

Paris Jackson and her brother, Prince, recently attended the Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years of Motown event in Beverly Hills, California. While on the red carpet, the pair reminisced about their childhood and their father, the King of Pop. In particular, they touched on Michael’s love for the iconic Motown record label, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Motown and my dad’s legacy in Motown was way before, obviously, I was born,” Prince said. “But I always heard him speak fondly of it. And Motown is, I mean, how do you explain Motown? If you’re part of Motown, it’s kind of like an extended family. Like, ‘Oh, you were a part of that too?'”

According to Paris, the word “Motown” brings up memories of her childhood.

“I grew up listening to all of that, and it’s very nostalgic.”

The pair were dressed by stylist Rushka Bergman in looks that were inspired by their father. Paris wore two Alexander McQueen dresses — one of which was a black-and-red gown that cuts off on one side to show off her leg. The 21-year-old described the second as “absolutely stunning” and claimed that it matched her Prince’s suit. She wore her dirty blonde hair in gentle curls that draped over her shoulders and topped off her outfit with studded black platform heels.

As for Prince, The Daily Mail reported that he wore a snazzy, eye-catching black tux that echoed his father’s taste with its rhinestone-adorned peaked lapels that sparkled at the event. He also wore a standard black necktie with a twist — it was tied in a bow akin to a long Western bowtie.

“…when I came in to look at the jacket, it was almost nostalgic.”

Today in 1983, Michael Jackson's moonwalk made an appearance at the Motown 25 anniversary special. pic.twitter.com/gVSE1MwObw — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) May 16, 2019

Other high-profile figures at the event were Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Basketball legend Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, American actress Brooke Burke, and musical legend Smokey Robinson.

As The Inquisitr reported, Paris and Prince appeared at the Third Annual Thriller Night Costume Party last month in a rare appearance with their youngest brother, Blanket. The party was reportedly hosted by Prince at the Jackson family estate and honored his father’s iconic “Thriller” song. The Los Angeles-based Heal L.A. Foundation partnered with Prince to host the event and attracted lots of press thanks to Michael’s three children coming together all at once for a rare get-together.

Prince and Blanket have been particularly close lately following the launch of their YouTube show called Film Family, which runs down the latest movie releases.