Kate Beckinsale Responds To Jamie Foxx Dating Rumors With Dry Cleaning Joke

Kate Beckinsale shared a photo of herself posing with Katie Holmes' ex.

Kate Beckinsale has already put the rumors that she’s dating Jamie Foxx to rest. On Friday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram to respond to reports that she and the Django Unchained star were spotted getting cozy at a party. Unsurprisingly, she stopped the gossip with a dose of her signature social media humor.

TMZ had previously reported that Kate Beckinsale, 46, and Jamie Foxx, 51, spent a lot of time hanging out together Thursday night at a Golden Globe Ambassadors party in West Hollywood. The two stars posed for a few photos together, and the closeness of their bodies in these snapshots was partially responsible for the romance talk. In one photo, Jamie was pictured with his arm around Kate and his hand placed on the small of her back, while she was posing with her torso pressed up against his side. In another picture, Kate had a hand resting on one of Jamie’s arms.

Kate Beckinsale shared two photos from the star-studded party on her Instagram page, including one of the actress sandwiched between Jamie Foxx and Suicide Squad star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. However, it was not one of the pictures in which Jamie’s arm is visible around her waist. In the caption of her Instagram post, Kate made a joke about how all males in her vicinity are not her romantic partners.

“I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them” Kate wrote. “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

To help drive her point home, Kate added as second photo to her post. In that snapshot, she’s posing with a different man who attended the event, her close pal Jonathan Voluck. There’s also zero space between their bodies, and Kate has her arm around her friend.

One of Kate Beckinsale’s photos with Jonathan Voluck provided a better view of the dress that she wore to the party. It was a black and gray zebra print gown with cutouts that showed off flashes of her flat stomach. The garment featured a twist detail on the bodice and an asymmetrical neckline with one long sleeve on the right side. The left side was strapless, leaving Kate’s arm and shoulder completely bare.

Kate Beckinsale was most recently romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, as reported by The Blast. As for Jamie Foxx, he recently ended his much-talked-about relationship with actress Katie Holmes. The two called it quits back in August.

While Kate might not be dating Jamie, the British actress has said that she can’t seem to escape dating American men. She recently joked that her traumatic first kiss sent her on that “terrible path.”