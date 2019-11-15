Blac Chyna Rocks A Sparkling Tassel Bikini On Instagram

Blac Chyna posted a brand new swimsuit pic today on Instagram, and it was a sparkling number. She was seen in a black bikini with glamorous, tassel accents. The bikini featured a classic bandeau-cut for the top, while the bottoms were high-waisted with a brief-style cut. The bikini was anything but ordinary, however, as it featured long tassels that fell down her body. The tassels featured glittering strands of gems, which extended from the top of the bandeau down to her midriff. Meanwhile, another set of tassels on the bikini bottoms decorated her hips and upper thighs.

She was seen posing against a blinding, white wall. She raised her arms above her, and rested her right arm on her head. She gave a smoldering look, while parting her lips slightly.

The stunner opted for a blond hairstyle, which featured extra-long hair. She brushed it down in a heavy left part, as her locks extended down to her hips. It featured a couple of luxurious waves, and curly ends. Blac’s makeup was also noticeable, as she rocked metallic eyeshadow in pink and peach. Her lashes were prominent, along with her glossy lipstick. She wore shimmery lipstick with darker lip liner.

The star of The Real Blac Chyna opted for little accessories, as she seemingly only wore stud earrings. However, her elaborate manicure could be seen, which appeared to be light lavender. But the brightest pops of color were thanks to her exposed tattoos, which could be seen behind the tassels on her midriff and legs. These included green, red, and yellow, along with a black word tattoo that could be seen by her top.

Fans left nice messages for Blac in the comments section.

“Chyna whatever it is you are doing, keep doing it!!! You serving!” gushed a follower.

“Unbothered queen for 2019,” declared an admirer.

Loading...

“You looked lovely, keep it up Queen,” wrote a fan.

“I want this two piece!!!” said a fourth Instagram user.

The captions revealed that the ensemble is from Fashion Nova.

In addition, the model shared another photo around a month ago that showed her rocking a small bikini top. She was seen in a tan plaid number, as she posed on top of packing peanuts. She wore her pink hair in a very high ponytail, which fell down the front of her left shoulder. Blac also sported shiny boots, and sat next to a cardboard box and a matching, tan plaid jacket. She gave a sultry look in dark eyeshadow.