‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Rocks Sheer, Sparkly Lingerie In New Photo, Asks Fans To Ignore Her Pics

Abigail Ratchford gave her fans a treat via Instagram on Friday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking some sheer sparkly lingerie with a rhinestone embellishment on the bra. Wearing a face full of vampy makeup, the self-dubbed “Queen Of Curves” is seated at a table in an opulent looking room, leaning slightly forward in a pose that draws the viewer’s eye towards her cleavage. Her inky black locks have been swept over one shoulder and she’s sending a smoldering glare towards a vintage phone on the table.

“Ignore all the @fashionnova pics the next few days Their new lingerie is so [fire emoji]” she writes in the caption. “I can’t help but flood your feed.”

Abigail’s fans welcomed the flood of lingerie photos.

“Flood my feed as much as you want,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“I will not ignore your pics. They are too hot!!” another added.

“I never get tired of seeing you babe,” a third person wrote.

Others focused on complimenting the photo in front of them.

“Your beauty is overwhelming, gorgeous lady,” a fourth person gushed.

While the model didn’t disclose the name of the design she’s wearing, it appears that she has on Fashion Nova’s “Dangerous Woman Rhinestone Teddy” in black. Although you can’t tell from Abigail’s photo, the garment features mesh panels at the side. The bra cups are only partially see-through as well and are made from a combination of mesh and satin. The teddy comes with a removable black satin choker and retails for $34.99.

This isn’t the first time that Abigail has worn see-through lingerie on her Instagram page. In a previous photo, she recreated the infamous scene from the Wolf of Wall Street where Margot Robbie pushed a crawling Leonardo Dicaprio away with the sole of her shoe. In Abigail’s version, she’s wearing bra and panty set under a sheer pink robe trimmed with matching fur. Her shoe on the male model in Leonardo’s role is also embellished with fur.

The photo currently has over 110,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. Some of those comments came from fellow models like Gemma Lee Farrell, Jessica Cribbon, Jaylene Cook, and Playboy bunny Sarah Harris.

Her lingerie got a whole lot skimpier in a more recent photo, though. Two days ago Abigail posted an image in which she’s rocking an “outfit” that’s nothing more than a collection of straps and strategically placed black lace. The scandalous teddy garnered her over 89,000 likes and 950-plus comments.