Diddy Shares Touching Tribute To Ex Kim Porter On Instagram One Year After Her Untimely Death

Diddy honored his ex and the mother of his children, Kim Porter, one the one year anniversary of her death.

Since Porter passed away on November 15, 2018, Diddy has made sure that he honors his ex’s memory as much as possible. The mogul’s tribute on Friday was no different, as he shared an old video of Porter. In the video, Porter has her back to the camera while she is wearing a bright orange dress. The model also has her hair styled into two braids with a center part in the photo. As one of her children call for her and her dogs are heard playing in the background, Porter is seen playing a grand piano. She is seemingly completely in her element as she plays, and makes sure to focus on the noise around her in some parts of the video. Viewers are able to see one side of Porter’s face at various points of the video, as she makes a funny face at the barking dog.

In his caption, Diddy shares how much he still misses Porter. The Bad Boy CEO revealed to his 15.3 million Instagram followers that he refers to this video when he is down. He also shared that, one year later, he hoped that her death wasn’t a reality and that she was still alive to be with him, their children and the rest of her loved ones.

At the time of writing, the touching post from Diddy received more than 300,000 views. The post also received more than 2,000 comments from Diddy’s followers.

“I miss her for you too and I don’t even know y’all. Stay strong,” one follower shared.

“Such a beautiful soul, may she rest in heaven,” another follower shared.

“May God heal your grief Diddy,” another follower wrote.

Diddy and Porter dated through the 1990s into the early 2000s. During their relationship, the couple had three biological children together- Christian, 21 and twins D’lila and Jessie, 13. Diddy also helped to raise Porter’s son, Quincy, who she had with singer Al B. Sure. Though they broke up years ago, the two shared an immense love for each other publicly.

Porter passed away last year due to lobar pneumonia at the age of 47. According to Yahoo!, in addition to modeling and acting, Porter was an A&R executive for Uptown records in the 1990s. It was during her time at Uptown that she met and fell in love with Diddy. At the time of her death, Porter was mourned by multiple people in the music and entertainment industry.