‘RHONJ’ Star Caroline Manzo Talks Teresa Giudice’s Marriage, Thinks She Used Drugs Before ‘Unlocked’

Caroline Manzo shared her thoughts at BravoCon.

Caroline Manzo spoke of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s marriage during BravoCon on Friday.

While joined by a number of former Bravo personalities, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Adrienne Maloof and The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Jeana Keough, at the Grand Ballroom in Manhattan, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared her thoughts about Teresa and Joe with moderator Andy Cohen and the sold-out crowd at the event.

Teresa looked “completely detached,” Caroline said of her former co-star’s appearance on Joe and Teresa: Unlocked, as reported by TooFab magazine on November 15.

Caroline also suggested that Teresa may have been on drugs during the appearance.

“She looked almost, like I almost thought she was on like a couple of Xannies or something ’cause she was just like this [with her head slumped down] the whole time,” she explained.

At the end of last month, Teresa and Joe were featured in their first sit-down interview with one another since Joe began serving a 41-month prison sentence for charges of bank and wire fraud in March 2016. During the special, Teresa and Joe opened up about the state of their marriage and admitted that they weren’t sure if they’d stay together if Joe was ultimately deported from the United States. The couple also accused one another of being unfaithful during the October episode.

“The marriage, to me, clearly looked broken. And that’s okay, too, because that happens,” Caroline added. “Sh*t happens.”

Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City, Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kim Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also participated in Friday’s panel.

During Teresa and Joe: Unlocked, Teresa appeared with host Andy in New York City as her husband Joe was seen, via Skype, from Italy. Looking back, Caroline said that appearing on the show was likely quite hard for her former co-star to do.

“It had to be a very difficult moment for her, and I commend her on that,” Manzo said. “It made me very, very sad because I like them together. There’s so much you guys don’t see in a relationship that I saw and I, to this very second, hope he’s able to get back home to his four girls.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Caroline’s name came up during Teresa’s special when Teresa shockingly suggested that Caroline may have been the “rat” that turned her and Joe into the feds years ago.