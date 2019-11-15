‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Kim Richards Reveals She Is Recovering From Recent Health Scare And Biopsy

The former child star addressed her recent procedure while talking to reporters at Bravocon.

Kim Richards has revealed she recently underwent a mystery operation. The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared the worrisome health update with reporters at Bravocon In New York City.

While she did not give specifics on her medical ailment, Kim told OK magazine that it was a frightening experience that she has not fully recovered from.

“They just had to take out some stuff and biopsy it and so there’s a little more to it, which we’ll find out because we did cover some of it, but it was scary,” Kim told the magazine.

The former child star turned Real Housewife was apparently smiling as she talked about the procedure, but she clarified that she wasn’t feeling particularly “happy” about the health scare. Instead, Kim explained that she is just glad to be “getting over it all.” She added that the procedure took place recently enough that she hadn’t been sure she would be able to travel from California to the Big Apple for Bravocon.

While she said she feels “good” right now, Kim did give some details on what part of her body was operated on.

“I’m a little sore because a couple people keep coming up and grabbing me and I still have stitches all over the front, so … Ow,” she said. “Everybody’s, ‘Oh, hey.’ I feel like they’re just going, ‘Oh, hey. Let me grab your nipples. Let me grab your boobs.’ I’m like, ‘Oh hey, don’t do that.'”

Although Kim didn’t give specifics on what she is dealing with, her hint that her chest area has stitches could mean that she was facing a frightening medical issue she knows about first hand. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Kim’s mother, Kathleen, passed away from breast cancer in 2002.

Last season on the Bravo reality show, Kim’s sister Kyle Richards said she is diligent about getting yearly mammograms and was even filmed getting one. Kyle ultimately had a health scare of her own when some of her scans were questionable, and she had to get more pictures taken. She later posted a message to fans on Twitter about the importance of getting checked.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Kim, Kyle, and their sister Kathy Hilton were recently feeling the presence of their mom when they reunited and sang along to the Wilson Phillips song “Hold On.” Kyle even posted a video to social media and captioned it by writing that she knows her mom is happy now. The three Richards sisters are on good terms again after a falling out last year.